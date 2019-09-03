Govt finding solutions to save livelihood of street vendors: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on September 3 said his government is working on solutions to save the livelihood of street vendors, a day after Supreme Court directed civic bodies to ensure pavements are cleared from all encroachments in the national capital. In a series of tweets, Kejriwal said he is in touch with advocates, adding that if needed, the Delhi government will again go to the court.

He said that several street vendors met him on Tuesday and they expressed fear that they will losing their livelihood.

"Saving their (street vendors) livelihood is the responsibility of all of us. I am in touch with advocates to find a solution..." Kejriwal said in one of tweets. Terming parking one of the "most serious problems", the Supreme Court had on Monday directed the Delhi government to ensure that proper assessment of parking needs for the next 25 years is done while granting permission for building any structure in the national capital.

It directed all civic bodies -- the New Delhi Municipal Council, North Delhi Municipal Corporation, South Delhi Municipal Corporation, East Delhi Municipal Corporation and Delhi Cantonment Board -- to ensure pavements in residential areas are cleared from all encroachments and made usable for pedestrians.