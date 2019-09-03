App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 03, 2019 09:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt finding solutions to save livelihood of street vendors: Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal said that several street vendors met him on September 3 and they expressed fear that they will losing their livelihood.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on September 3 said his government is working on solutions to save the livelihood of street vendors, a day after Supreme Court directed civic bodies to ensure pavements are cleared from all encroachments in the national capital. In a series of tweets, Kejriwal said he is in touch with advocates, adding that if needed, the Delhi government will again go to the court.

He said that several street vendors met him on Tuesday and they expressed fear that they will losing their livelihood.

"Saving their (street vendors) livelihood is the responsibility of all of us. I am in touch with advocates to find a solution..." Kejriwal said in one of tweets. Terming parking one of the "most serious problems", the Supreme Court had on Monday directed the Delhi government to ensure that proper assessment of parking needs for the next 25 years is done while granting permission for building any structure in the national capital.

Close

It directed all civic bodies -- the New Delhi Municipal Council, North Delhi Municipal Corporation, South Delhi Municipal Corporation, East Delhi Municipal Corporation and Delhi Cantonment Board -- to ensure pavements in residential areas are cleared from all encroachments and made usable for pedestrians.

related news

The apex court, which directed that the draft rules of the Delhi Maintenance and Management of Parking Places Rules, 2019, be notified at the earliest and not later than September 30, said it shall be the duty of all concerned to ensure that the rules are enforced in "letter and spirit".

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 3, 2019 09:28 pm

tags #Arvind Kejriwal #Current Affairs #Delhi #India

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.