Government reappoints Shaktikanta Das as RBI Governor for 3-years

Shaktikanta Das (File image)

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the reappointment of Shaktikanta Das as Governor of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for a period of three years.

The re-appointment is effective from December 10, 2021, or until further orders, whichever is earlier, the ACC said.

Das, former Secretary, Department of Revenue and Department of Economic Affairs at Ministry of Finance, had assumed charge as the 25th Governor of the Reserve Bank of India on December 12, 2018.

Immediately prior to his current assignment, he was acting as Member, 15th Finance Commission, and G20 Sherpa of India. During his 38 years of career, Das has held important positions in the Central and State Governments in the areas of Finance, Taxation, Industries, Infrastructure, etc.

Also Read: RBI remains laser-focused to bring back inflation to 4%: Governor Shaktikanta Das

During his tenure in the Ministry of Finance, he was directly associated with the preparation of as many as 8 Union Budgets.

Das also served as India’s Alternate Governor in the World Bank, Asian Development Bank (ADB), New Development Bank (NDB), and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB). Besides, Das has represented India in international fora like the IMF, G20, BRICS, SAARC, etc.

Das is a postgraduate from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi University.