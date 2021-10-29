MARKET NEWS

Government reappoints Shaktikanta Das as RBI Governor for 3-years

Shaktikanta Das also served as India’s Alternate Governor in the World Bank, Asian Development Bank (ADB), New Development Bank (NDB) and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB)

Dinesh Unnikrishnan
October 29, 2021 / 09:54 AM IST
Shaktikanta Das (File image)

Shaktikanta Das (File image)

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the reappointment of Shaktikanta Das as Governor of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for a period of three years.

The re-appointment is effective from December 10, 2021, or until further orders, whichever is earlier, the ACC said.

Das, former Secretary, Department of Revenue and Department of Economic Affairs at Ministry of Finance,  had assumed charge as the 25th Governor of the Reserve Bank of India on December 12, 2018.

Immediately prior to his current assignment, he was acting as Member, 15th Finance Commission, and G20 Sherpa of India. During his 38 years of career, Das has held important positions in the Central and State Governments in the areas of Finance, Taxation, Industries, Infrastructure, etc.

Close

During his tenure in the Ministry of Finance, he was directly associated with the preparation of as many as 8 Union Budgets.

Das also served as India’s Alternate Governor in the World Bank, Asian Development Bank (ADB), New Development Bank (NDB), and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB). Besides, Das has represented India in international fora like the IMF, G20, BRICS, SAARC, etc.

Das is a postgraduate from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi University.

 

Dinesh Unnikrishnan is Deputy Editor at Moneycontrol. Dinesh heads the Banking and Finance Bureau at Moneycontrol. He also writes a weekly column, Banking Central, every Monday.
Tags: #Asian Development Bank #Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank #New Development Bank #RBI #World Bank
first published: Oct 29, 2021 07:20 am

