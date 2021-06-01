From timing to lift lockdown to India’s COVID-19 vaccination policy: Key highlights of Health Ministry briefing
The paediatric population is generally asymptomatic. Even if they get infected, their symptoms are minimal or nil. However, if the coronavirus changes nature, its impact on children may worsen. The nation is preparing for adversities, so that even if two to three percent of children infected with the novel coronavirus require hospitalisation, they can be taken care of, NITI Aayog member VK Paul said.
June 01, 2021 / 08:45 PM IST
NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul addressed a Health Ministry briefing on June 1 (Image: ANI)
The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said at a press briefing on June 1, that India’s current active COVID-19 cases have reduced by over 50 percent, and 30 states and union territories (UTs) have seen a continuous decline in active cases over the last week. The Health Ministry also spoke about India’s COVID-19 vaccination policy, coronavirus cases among children, and how to ease lockdown in districts where COVID-19 cases are declining.
Here are the key highlights of the Health Ministry briefing:
India will stick to its schedule of giving two doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccine beneficiaries will also be administered two doses of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin. There has been no change in the policy.
Mixing of COVID-19 vaccines is not a protocol yet but research is currently being conducted on this.
COVID-19 infection is still not serious among children, but it may have a serious impact on children if the nature of the virus changes.
As for unlocking, only districts where the COVID-19 positivity rate is below five percent for a week should be reopened.
Additionally, over 70 percent of the vulnerable population ought to be vaccinated before lockdown is gradually lifted. This includes the population aged above 60 years and those aged above 45 years having comorbidities.