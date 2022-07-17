English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Option Omega 3.0 : 12 days Retail Option Traders Online Conference at just Rs. 600. Exclusively for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    From pasting party posters to VP office, Venkaiah Naidu came a long way

    From pasting party posters to evolving as an epitome of political and ideological loyalty who became one of the BJP’s most visible leaders and later India’s vice president, Naidu came a long way.

    PTI
    July 17, 2022 / 10:45 PM IST
    File image

    File image

    A fiery orator since his younger days, Muppavarapu Venkaiah Naidu started public life as a teenager with the ABVP after hearing then Jan Sangh leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee at a public meeting in the late 1960s, but the legend has it that he joined an RSS 'shakha' as a 14-year-old just for the game of 'kabaddi'.

    From pasting party posters to evolving as an epitome of political and ideological loyalty who became one of the BJP’s most visible leaders and later India’s vice president, Naidu came a long way.

    He entered into student politics through the ABVP and played an active role in the JP movement. On July 16, Naidu joined the ranks of vice presidents who did not get a second term. So far, only S Radhakrishnan and Hamid Ansari have occupied the post for two consecutive terms.

    The BJP on Saturday named West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar as NDA’s vice presidential candidate. Born in a humble agricultural family in Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore district, 72-year-old Naidu has served as a BJP president, a union minister and a long-time Rajya Sabha member. Even though he never represented Lok Sabha, Naidu served two terms as a member of the Andhra Pradesh legislative assembly, before moving to national politics.

    He successfully contested his first assembly election in united Andhra Pradesh in 1978. Known for his oratory skills, Naidu often uses interesting one-liners and rhyming phrases to put across his views effectively. Not many know that Naidu translated former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s speeches for his audience down south.

    Close

    Related stories

    Naidu, who has a liking for non-vegetarian food, was always skeptical if he would be accepted in the saffron outfit. He had once said the first question he asked the party leadership before joining it was whether he would be allowed to have non-vegetarian food. The party had made it clear it had no problem with his food habits as it was his personal choice. Once an Advani protege, Naidu vigorously backed Modi for the prime minister’s post before the 2014 elections. He has also served as a Union minister holding various portfolios.

    The veteran leader also served as the BJP national president from July 2002 to October 2004 for two consecutive terms. He quit the post after the party’s defeat in the 2004 Lok Sabha elections. As Rajya Sabha chairman, Naidu had to deal with difficult situations on various occasions, including protests in the House by opposition members on issues such as the now-repealed three farm laws.

    "A proper vision is possible with two eyes," Naidu had once said to emphasise he held both the sides in parliament in equal esteem. He had said it was the collective responsibility of both the sides to enable smooth functioning of the House.
    PTI
    Tags: #India #Venkaiah Naidu #Vice-President
    first published: Jul 17, 2022 10:45 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.