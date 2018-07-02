App
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2018 10:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

FMCG firms may be asked to form system to collect plastic in Maharashtra

Within the next three months, companies will have to ensure that there is a system to collect and deposit non-recyclable plastic at collection centres.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Maharashtra government could issue a notification on July 2 that will make consumer goods companies accountable for collection and disposal of non-recyclable plastics used in their products, according to an Economic Times report.

The notice could bring fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies under the Extended Producers Responsibility (EPR) model, the report said.

Within the next three months, companies will have to ensure that there is a system to collect and deposit non-recyclable plastic at collection centres after consumers dispose them.

"Currently, since these multi-layered packaging items aren't recyclable, there are no takers for them, hence rag pickers are paid Rs 6 per kg if they gather and sell the multi-layered packaging items. To incentivise rag pickers to collect shampoo sachets and snack packets, we have asked companies to pay rag pickers at least Rs 12-13, and they have agreed to it," a senior state government official told Economic Times.

Meanwhile, the state government has decided to allow local grocery stores to use recyclable plastic of at least 50-micron that weigh 2 grams for packaging daily needs.

"The manufacturers of these plastic bags should put a stamp of their company on each bag. If any shopkeeper uses any bag without the label of the manufacturer, or plastic which is less than 50-micron thick, then he would be fined," a senior government official said.

The ban on plastic in Maharashtra came into effect on June 23. First-time and second-time offenders will be fined Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000, respectively.
First Published on Jul 2, 2018 10:33 am

tags #India #Maharashtra

