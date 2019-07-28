Floods kill over 200 in Assam and Bihar: Here's what we know so far

The situation in the states of Bihar and Assam remained grim as death toll due to flooding mounted to 127 in Bihar and to over 81 in Assam as of July 27, according to reports.

The United Nation's International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) has announced that it is working with the state governments to provide multi-sectoral planning and coordination support in the three worst-affected states of Assam, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

Here's all you need to know about the situation in the flood-affected states:

Assam:

- In Assam, the death toll increased to 81 after the death of a person in Barpeta district. Reports suggest that water has re-entered Sonitpur district bordering Arunachal Pradesh as well.

- The situation in the other 17 flood-affected districts remained unchanged, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said.

- A population of 21.68 lakh belonging to 1,716 villages in 56 revenue circles of the state are affected by the deluge.

- 615 relief camps and 49 relief distribution centres are being operated in various flood-hit districts of the state, ASDMA said.

- An international hunger relief organisation, called Rise Against Hunger India (RAHI), will send 10,000 dry uncooked meals, 100 family kits, including hygiene supplies and 300 packets of millet nutri bars, to help the flood-affected people of Assam.

- On July 27, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat announced that his state government will contribute Rs 5 core to help the flood-affected people of Assam.

- According to reports, over 2,000 schools have been damaged by floodwaters in the state.

-The Centre has released Rs 251.55 crore to the State Disaster Response Fund. State Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in a tweet, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the "prompt release" of the funds.

Bihar:

- Six rivers originating in Nepal have been flowing above the danger mark in Bihar for nearly three weeks ever since catchment areas in the adjoining country witnessed torrential rainfall.

- Over 80 lakh people have been affected by flooding in the state.

- Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had, on July 26, said that he will be writing to the Centre to send a team to "assess the damage" caused by the calamity, and "provide assistance as they deem fit".

- According to a statement released by the Bihar government, rehabilitation work is going on in full swing as food and other relief material are being airdropped by two helicopters of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

- In addition, 19 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), equipped with its own paraphernalia, are assisting the civil administration in carrying out rescue operations. On its part, the state government has deployed 900 personnel with 133 boats in the flood-affected areas.

- Food is being prepared at 888 community kitchens for the flood-hit people, including more than 6,000 displaced who are taking shelter at 10 relief camps, the Disaster Management Department said.

- According to reports, an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh was provided to the next of the kin of each deceased, while every family surviving the calamity was being given Rs 6,000 through direct benefit transfer.

With inputs from PTI