Fertilizer shortage hit farmers ahead of Rabi season as global prices surge

Representative image: AP

Farmers from several states including Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and Karnataka are facing a severe shortage of fertilizers mainly of Di-ammonium Phosphate (DAP) ahead of the Rabi season.

A preferred fertiliser containing nitrogen and phosphorus that are the primary nutrients for crops, DAP is used before sowing season arrives.

In Rajasthan, during April-September this year, the central government supplied only 3.07 lakh tonnes of DAP against the demand of 4.50 lakh tonnes in the state. Also, against the demand of 1.50 lakh tonnes in the month of October, 68,000 tonnes of DAP has been approved. This has led to shortage of DAP in the state.

As per the statement, the state government is making continuous efforts to improve the supply of DAP. The agriculture minister and the principal secretary to the government of the Department of Agriculture are coordinating with the officials of the Union Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers and are making efforts to improve the DAP supply.

Fertiliser Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has directed all manufacturers not to increase retail prices of DAP and other phosphatic fertilisers as part of the government's efforts to ensure the availability of crop nutrients at affordable prices during the ongoing Rabi season, PTI reported citing anonymous sources.

The government, which increased subsidies on DAP and some other non-urea fertilisers, is unlikely to hike subsidies on non-urea fertilisers, they added.

According to the sources, the Minister has said the government will not allow any increase in retail prices of DAP and also not tolerate price "cartelisation".

This is in response to the global price surge. According to a report in The Indian Express, the landed price of imported DAP in India is now $675-680 per tonne (cost plus freight), compared to $370 at this time last year. Meanwhile muriate of potash (MOP), was imported at $230 per tonne a year ago, whereas it is available for not less than $500 today, it added.

[Input from agencies]