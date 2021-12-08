Facts to know about Mi-17V5 chopper that crashed with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board

Latest visual from the spot (between Coimbatore and Sulur) where an IAF chopper crashed in Tamil Nadu. CDS Bipin Rawat, his staff and some family members were in the chopper. (Image: ANI)

An Mi-17V5 chopper of the Indian Air Force (IAF), carrying 14 persons on board including Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and his family members, crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on December 8.

The IAF, in a statement, said an inquiry has been ordered into the helicopter crash. While more details were yet to be officially shared, reports said at least five bodies were found at the crash site and four were rushed to the hospital with severe burn injuries.

Here's all you need to know about the Mi-17V5 chopper which crashed close to Coonoor:

The chopper is manufactured by the Kazan Helicopter Plant, part of the Moscow-based Russian Helicopters company.

India entered into an agreement with Rosoboroexport in 2008, the sole state intermediary agency for Russian defence supplies, to procure the Mi-17V5 choppers. The deal, as per defence analysts, was aimed at replacing the aging fleet of Soviet-era Mi-8s.

The initial contract signed with Rosoboronexport was for the delivery of 80 Mi-17V5 to India, which was completed between 2011 and 2013.

In 2012-2013, three additional supplies had been signed to supply a total of 71 Mi-17V5 for the needs of the IAF, Home Ministry and the Prime Minister's Office.

By 2018, the delivery of all 151 choppers had been completed by Kazan Helicopter Plant.

The Mi-17V5 supplied to India were among the most technically advanced helicopters of the Mi-8/17 type. Each Indian Mi-17V5 has a complex navigation and electronic display KNEI-8.

In this complex display, the numerous indicators of various information systems of the helicopter were replaced with four multi-function displays, the presence of which unloads dashboards and greatly facilitates the work of the crew, as per a statement issued by Rostec State Corporation, the parent firm of Rosoboronexport, in 2018.

It also significantly simplifies pre-flight check of the helicopter with information from all sensors of conjugate systems on a single monitor screen, the statement added.

In addition, the provided helicopters were equipped with modern powerful engines, which significantly extends the capabilities for the transport of heavy and bulky loads, especially in the Indian highlands and mountains, the statement noted.

(With PTI inputs)