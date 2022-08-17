Factor in global laws, mark cabinet notes for inter-ministerial consultation to PMO: Centre to ministries

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Image)

All Cabinet notes should factor in global practices and laws promulgated in other countries related to their subject and must be marked to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and Cabinet Secretariat, the Centre has directed all ministries.

“It has been observed that some Ministries/Departments are not forwarding a copy of the draft (Cabinet) note to the PMO and Cabinet Secretariat, when the notes are sent for inter-ministerial consultation,” the Cabinet Secretariat has written in a letter to all Secretaries on August 1.

News18 has accessed the letter, which says the procedure spelt out since 2015 is not being followed by some.

Asking for strict compliance, the Centre has said that adherence to the prescribed procedure “aids careful examination of notes at all levels and rectification of inconsistencies contained in the proposal” before they are placed for consideration of the Cabinet.

“Further, it also facilitates timely completion of the consultation process and finalization of notes,” the circular has added.

5 NEW FACTORS TO INCORPORATE INTO NOTES

The Cabinet Secretariat has added new factors that should be considered while drafting Cabinet notes so as to “examine the matter holistically considering. inter-alia the following…”. The first factor specified is global practice, i.e., laws promulgated in various countries which may be relevant to the proposal.

The other is to consider best practices on the subject, “present situation in the country and the objectives that we seek to achieve through the proposal or road map for the future” and steps taken by the states, including laws, if any made by them.

Another important factor that has been specified is that “laws should be so drafted that they do not require frequent amendments.” All Cabinet notes must now include relevant inputs in this regard. “The notes should include relevant inputs in the paragraph on ‘justification’ and details may be included in an annexure to the note,” the letter says.