European lawmakers to visit Kashmir today; PM Modi, NSA Ajit Doval brief them on situation in Valley

A contingent of 27 Members of European Parliament (MEPs) will travel to Jammu and Kashmir on October 29. It would be the first visit by a foreign delegation to the state after the Centre abrogated provisions of Article 370 in early August.

This comes as a diplomatic outreach by the Centre to counter Pakistan's narrative on the situation in the Kashmir Valley and to provide a "clear view" of India's development and governance priorities.

Expressing hope that the lawmakers' visit to various parts of the country will be fruitful, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the visit to J&K should give them a better understanding of the cultural and religious diversity of the Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh regions, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

The visit comes weeks after the European Parliament plenary debate on the situation in Kashmir, during which the High Representative/Vice President expressed concern over the situation.

MEPs meet PM Modi, VP and NSA Doval

The lawmakers from nine European countries met PM Modi at his residence on October 28. The PM told the visiting MEPs that urgent action was required against those supporting and sponsoring terrorism.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu told the MEPs that abrogation of Article 370 was an internal matter and that the bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories (UTs) would ensure overall development of both Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval briefed the MEPs on cross-border terrorism originating from Pakistan, constitutional changes made in J&K with the abrogation of Article 370 and the current situation in the Valley.



Delhi: The delegation of European Union (EU) MPs scheduled to visit Kashmir today, leave for Delhi Airport from their hotel. pic.twitter.com/OwE2SvldKs

— ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2019

Doval also hosted a lunch for the visiting lawmakers where Kashmiri leaders, including former deputy chief minister Muzaffar Baig, former Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) leader Altaf Bukhari, and some newly-elected Block Development Council (BDC) members from the state, were present.

Reactions

The initiative has been criticised by the Opposition. The Indian National Congress attacked the government by saying that, while Indian leaders were being prevented from going to J&K, the government was allowing MEPs to visit the state.

Congress Spokesperson and senior leader Anand Sharma said the party would raise the issue in Parliament, adding that India's decision violated the collective privileges of its MPs. Inviting EU lawmakers to JK is the "ultimate disrespect" to Indian Parliament's sovereignty, Sharma added.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said there was something very wrong with European MPs being given a guided tour of J&K and Indian MPs being denied entry.

"MPs from Europe are welcome to go on a guided tour of Jammu & Kashmir while Indian MPs are banned and denied entry. There is something very wrong with that," Gandhi said on Twitter.

Former chief minister and PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti, who is currently in detention, tweeted: "Hope they get a chance to speak to the people, local media, doctors and civil society members. The iron curtain between Kashmir & the world needs to be lifted and GOI must be held accountable for pushing J&K into turmoil" while questioning Centre's decision not to allow US senators.”

Tweeting on behalf of Mufti, her daughter said: "Won't be surprised if GOIs indulging in normalcy acrobatics again & orchestrating 'normalcy' certificates."

The move was criticised from within the ruling side too. Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Parliament (MP) Subramanian Swamy tweeted: "I am surprised that the MEA has arranged for European Union MPs, in their private capacity (not EU's official delegation), to visit Kashmir area of J&K. This is a perversion of our national policy. I urge the Government cancel this visit because it is immoral."