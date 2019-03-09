App
Last Updated : Mar 09, 2019 09:22 AM IST

Drug abuse reason behind crime against women: Biplab Kumar Deb

Deb also blamed the former Left Front government for inaction against drug peddlers.

PTI
Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on March 8 said drug abuse was the main reason behind incidents of crime against women in the northeastern state.

Deb, however, claimed that such incidents of crime have gone down significantly since the BJP-IPFT government came to power in Tripura and conducted a series of raids to stop the menace.

Speaking at the inaugural event of International Womens' Day at Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhawan here on March 8, Deb said most incidents of crime against women were found to have occurred after use of drugs.

"Crime against women was very high when the government assumed office in March last year and we found that many incidents of crime against women were committed under the influence of drugs. We launched raids on illegal use of drugs. Women also whole-heartedly supported us," he said.

Deb also blamed the former Left Front government for inaction against drug peddlers.

"Violence against women was very high previously. But after the new government was formed, the figures have gone down by 7 per cent. We will be satisfied only after all incidents of crime against women are eradicated," he said.

He said that after coming to power in 2014, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government at the Centre started working on empowering women. Deb has also emulated the act in his state.

Cooking gas connections were provided to more than 2 lakh beneficiaries and social security pension for women was hiked to grant them better benefits in Tripura, the chief minister said.
First Published on Mar 9, 2019 09:11 am

tags #India #Women's Day 2019

