Dream on! Surgical strike is a figment of India's imagination: Pakistan

Pakistan rejected the video footage of the surgical strike that was broadcast on various TV news channels on Wednesday, calling it “farcical”.

India had conducted a surgical strike against terror launch pads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on the intervening night of September 28–29, 2016. At that time too, Pakistan had refused claims of the strike, calling it an “illusion” and “fabrication of truth to create media hype”.

Even after circulation of the video footage showing terror hubs being eliminated by the Indian Army in the areas that fall under PoK, Pakistan has maintained its stance.

Reacting to the video, Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal told the press, “I have said it before and will say it again. The farcical claims of surgical strikes is a figment of Indian imagination and nothing else! They may dream on."

When asked about the Indian High Commissioner not being allowed to visit a gurudwara in Pakistan because of the release of the controversial film ‘Nanak Shah Fakir’, Faisal said the Indian High Commission was informed about the tense situation and the “anti-India sentiment of the Sikh community”. He added that the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has issued visas to more than 300 Indian Sikhs to complete their pilgrimage to Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Hasabdal and that proper arrangements have been made for the same in Pakistan.

On being asked about the transfer of the head of Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) who was investigating the 26/11 Mumbai attack, Mohammad Faisal said the case has been going on for the past 10 years and it’s only natural that the case will be headed by different officers-in-charge. However, he claimed “the state functions continue uninterrupted”.