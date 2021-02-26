Domestic flight passengers with no check-in baggage to get concession on ticket; DGCA issues notification

India’s civil aviation regulator DGCA's new notification states that passengers with no check-in luggage can buy tickets at lower prices for domestic flights.



According to the current rules, passengers are permitted to carry up to 7 kilograms of cabin baggage and 15 kilograms of check-in baggage.

Although DGCA has not revealed the date when these new rules will come into effect but soon airlines will be able to provide tickets at lower rates to those who opt to carry just cabin baggage within a permissible limit.

However, in its notification, DGCA also pointed out that that if a passenger with a discount ticket turns up with baggage, he/she will be charged as applicable. It further added that these applicable charges should be reasonable and prominently displayed to the passenger when booking the ticket

"As part of airline baggage policy, scheduled airlines will be allowed to offer free baggage allowance as well as "zero baggage/no check-in baggage fares". This will be subject to the condition that the passenger booking ticket under such fare scheme is made aware of the charges that shall be applicable if the passenger turns up with the baggage for check in at the airline counter," DGCA said in a statement.

However, some point out that a few airlines already had something similar.

"We introduced "Hand Baggage Only" fares at SpiceJet in 2014. However at that time the DGCA said if a pax showed up with a check-in bag anyway, only Rs 500 could be charged for the bag. Perhaps that cap has been done away with now," an aviation veteran tweeted.