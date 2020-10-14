DMRC launches survey to track travel patterns of commuters, avoid peak-hour rush

In order to avoid peak-hour overcrowding, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is conducting an online survey to study the travel pattern of its commuters.

The survey, titled 'Break the Peak', aims to help the Delhi metro avoid overcrowding in the metro trains and is also looking for the possibility of commuters planning their travel accordingly to prevent the spread of COVID-19.



Help us get to know your travel patterns better by taking part in the ‘break the peak’ survey. Fill out the form below so that we may understand your individual travel behaviour better.https://t.co/rMyosN6ljJ

— Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें (@OfficialDMRC) October 13, 2020

It includes questions like timings of travel from home and from office, the place, profession of an individual, the flexibility of planning the travel in non-peak hours, and whether the commuters have an option to work from home.

The DMRC on its official twitter handle said, "Help us get to know your travel patterns better by taking part in the ‘break the peak’ survey. Fill out the form below so that we may understand your individual travel behaviour better."

The link for the online survey will be available till 27 October on the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's social media pages, LiveMint reported.

The Delhi Metro resumed full services on September 12 after the months-long lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While the occupancy has been limited, in some lines, 100 percent occupancy during peak hours i.e. in the mornings and evenings has been witnessed.