District Judge to decide ED's plea to transfer case against Satyender Jain on Monday

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain (File image)

A Delhi court will decide on Monday the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) application to transfer a money laundering case against Delhi government minister Satyendar Jain to another judge. Principal District and Sessions Judge Vinay Kumar Gupta had posted the case for hearing on September 19, after the anti-money laundering probe agency sought the transfer from the court of Special Judge Geetanjali Goel to any other judge.

The agency, in its plea, has raised certain issues about the bail arguments being heard by Goel, who has frequently pulled up the ED over its investigation. Goel has been hearing the lengthy arguments on the bail petitions of Jain and his co-accused Ankush Jain and Vaibhav Jain. All three are currently lodged in judicial custody.

The ED had arrested Satyendar Jain and two others in a money laundering case based on a CBI FIR in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The minister has been accused of having laundered money through four companies allegedly linked to him. Goel had recently allowed the ED to question Satyendar Jain inside the jail on September 16 with regard to the excise policy scam case, which has become a flashpoint between the city's AAP government and the Centre.

The special court had recently taken cognisance of the Prosecution Complaint (charge sheet) filed by the ED against Satyendar Jain, his wife and eight others, including the four companies allegedly linked to the minister, in the money laundering case.