DGCA says airlines' suspension of Kunal Kamra from flying is 'in consonance with regulations'

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), on January 29, issued a clarification on Twitter that the carriers were in complete consonance with its regulations for suspending Kunal Kamra from flying with them.

The tweet on the DGCA account read, "HUFFPOST has misquoted/misrepresented the facts as stated by the Director General of Civil Aviation in its News Item published today at 5:01PM."

“This is to reiterate that the action taken by the airlines is in complete consonance with Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) Section-3, Series M Part VI on Handling of unruly passengers.”

The tweet further added, “Now the matter is to be referred to the internal committee as prescribed in para 6.1 of the said CAR. Further, as per para 6.4 of the CAR, the Internal committee is to give the final decision in 30 days by giving the reasons in writing, which shall be binding on the airline concerned. Punishment for different type of unruly behaviour is also prescribed in the same CAR and the Internal Committee has to adhere to the same.”

A report from the Huffington Post quoted Arun Kumar, Director-General of Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) saying the airlines were in “clear violation of the Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR Section 3, Series M, Part Vl)”.

After Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet and GoAir announced that stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra would be suspended for flying with them following his confrontation with Arnab Goswami on an IndiGo flight.