DGCA extends ban on international flights till July 31

The restriction will not apply to international all-cargo operations flights that have been approved by DGCA.

Moneycontrol News
June 30, 2021 / 12:30 PM IST
Representational image

Representational image


The DGCA has extended the ban on scheduled international flights till July 31. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said the ban on international commercial passenger flights, which was to end on June 30, will remain in place till July 31, 2021.

Track this LIVE blog for latest updates on coronavirus pandemic

"In partial modification of circular dated 26-06-2020, the competent authority has further extended the validity of circular issued on the subject cited above regarding Scheduled International commercial passenger services to/from India till 2359 hrs 1ST of 31st July, 2021," the DGCA circular said.

However, the restriction will not apply to international all-cargo operations flights that have been approved by DGCA.

It also said that international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on case to case basis.

Scheduled passenger international flights were first banned in March 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic. While domestic flights resumed in May, international travel remained suspended as COVID-19 cases remained at high levels.

The DGCA has since March 2020 extended the ban on international flights multiple times.

India has initially started Vande Bharat Mission repatriation exercise that allowed Indian nationals to get back home. Later, air travel bubbles were introduced.

However, international travel remains muted worldwide as new variants of COVID-19 continue to emerge.

Click here for Moneycontrol's full coverage of COVID-19
TAGS: #Current Affairs #DGCA #India #International flights #Travel #world
first published: Jun 30, 2021 12:26 pm

