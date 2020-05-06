Delhi riots: Pregnant Jamia student Safoora Zargar in Tihar Jail for three weeks, family still hopeful

27-year-old Safoora Zargar, who is in the second trimester of her pregnancy, has been lodged in Tihar Jail for three weeks now.

The student of Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi was slapped with the stringent UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act) for her alleged role in the riots that ravaged parts of northeast Delhi earlier this year.

During the three weeks, she has been able to talk to her husband only twice; her second call lasted barely four minutes, during which the call dropped twice.

Her husband, who did not want to be named, told The Indian Express, “When we spoke today, it was mostly about the food she’s getting and if her nausea is under control. She asked about our parents. It has been difficult because I haven’t seen her since April 13 and have only spoken to her twice. Even money orders and letters can’t go through as jail authorities are citing COVID restrictions.”

The Delhi Police had arrested Safoora on April 13, accusing her of organising protests against the newly amended Citizenship Act, as well as a road blockade under the Jafrabad Metro station in Delhi on February 22-23.

When she was arrested, Safoora was 23 weeks pregnant. Her lawyer pleaded innocence and told a Delhi court that she was falsely implicated as she was not named in the FIR. The court was also told that she is three months pregnant, and she should be released on bail under Section 437 of CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure). Yet, her bail plea was rejected.

Safoora’s family members are worried, with her sister saying her arrest during the lockdown and no communication henceforth are seeming like “slow death”. But, they haven’t given up on the judiciary and hope that she will come out of this courageously.

One of Safoora’s teachers said she was “pained” to see the derogatory remarks being used with regard to her pregnancy on social media. She said, “It’s a reflection on our society… It is not a question of Muslim women or Hindu women; it’s about respecting womanhood and dignity of women.”



The Delhi Commission for Women also issued a statement regarding this:

Meanwhile, Delhi Prisons DG Sandeep Goel told the newspaper that Safoora was doing “fine”.

“There is a doctor on the premises. Her reports are normal. If the doctor suggests any dietary changes, we will make those. It is also the month of Ramzan, and all those who fast are provided meals accordingly, including khajoor and fruits,” he added.