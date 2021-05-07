Delhi makes 14-day institutional quarantine mandatory for passengers from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh
The order comes in light of reports of a virulent COVID-19 variant recently found in these states
The order will apply to all those coming from in to the national capital territory of Delhi from Andra Pradesh and Telangana through “airlines, trains, buses, cars, trucks or any mode of transportation” (File Image: Reuters)
The Delhi government has made 14-day institutional quarantine mandatory for people arriving from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The order was issued on May 6.
“All arriving from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to Delhi shall have to undergo mandatory government or paid institutional quarantine for 14 days at facilities established or identified by the concerned District Magistrate,” it said.
In case the traveller has been successfully vaccinated with two doses and produces a certificate to prove this or has a negative RT-PCR report not older than 72 hours, they shall be allowed to conduct 7-days of home quarantine, or either institutional or paid quarantine in case home quarantine is not in compliance with Health Ministry protocols or prevailing SOPs.
The order will apply to all those coming from in to the national capital territory of Delhi from Andra Pradesh and Telangana through “airlines, trains, buses, cars, trucks or any mode of transportation” and has been exercised as per Section 22 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.
Passengers travelling by road shall be “allowed without disembarking from the vehicle en-route inside NCT of Delhi”.
This order comes in light of reports of a virulent COVID-19 variant recently found in these states, it said, noting that the particular variant has “a shorter incubation period with high transmission rate and progress of the disease is much more rapid”.
Concerned District Magistrates are responsible to ensure compliance and can take “necessary action as per health protocols or prevailing SOPs”.
Further, in case of those residing at State Bhawans, the Resident Commissioner of respective State Bhawan shall be responsible for ensuring the compliance; and for those checking into hotels, resorts, hostels, home stays or dormitories, the owner of establishment shall be responsible for compliance.