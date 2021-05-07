Delhi makes 14-day institutional quarantine mandatory for passengers from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

The order will apply to all those coming from in to the national capital territory of Delhi from Andra Pradesh and Telangana through “airlines, trains, buses, cars, trucks or any mode of transportation” (File Image: Reuters)

The Delhi government has made 14-day institutional quarantine mandatory for people arriving from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The order was issued on May 6.

“All arriving from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to Delhi shall have to undergo mandatory government or paid institutional quarantine for 14 days at facilities established or identified by the concerned District Magistrate,” it said.

Follow our LIVE Updates on the coronavirus pandemic here

In case the traveller has been successfully vaccinated with two doses and produces a certificate to prove this or has a negative RT-PCR report not older than 72 hours, they shall be allowed to conduct 7-days of home quarantine, or either institutional or paid quarantine in case home quarantine is not in compliance with Health Ministry protocols or prevailing SOPs.

The order will apply to all those coming from in to the national capital territory of Delhi from Andra Pradesh and Telangana through “airlines, trains, buses, cars, trucks or any mode of transportation” and has been exercised as per Section 22 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Passengers travelling by road shall be “allowed without disembarking from the vehicle en-route inside NCT of Delhi”.

Check here for the latest updates on all COVID-19 vaccines

This order comes in light of reports of a virulent COVID-19 variant recently found in these states, it said, noting that the particular variant has “a shorter incubation period with high transmission rate and progress of the disease is much more rapid”.

Concerned District Magistrates are responsible to ensure compliance and can take “necessary action as per health protocols or prevailing SOPs”.

Further, in case of those residing at State Bhawans, the Resident Commissioner of respective State Bhawan shall be responsible for ensuring the compliance; and for those checking into hotels, resorts, hostels, home stays or dormitories, the owner of establishment shall be responsible for compliance.