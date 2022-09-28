English
    Live: Green energy deals | Why strategic players, top funds line up
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Delhi HC grants bail to Chitra Ramkrishna, Anand Subramanian in NSE co-location case

    PTI
    September 28, 2022 / 11:22 AM IST
    Former NSE CEO and MD Chitra Ramkrishna

    The Delhi High Court on Wednesday granted bail to former National Stock Exchange (NSE) head Chitra Ramkrishna and ex group operating officer Anand Subramanian in the co-location scam case being probed by the CBI.

    Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain said he was granting "statutory bail" to the two former officials of the NSE.

    A detailed copy of the order is awaited. An FIR was registered in the case in May 2018, amid fresh revelations about irregularities at the country's largest stock exchange.

    The CBI is probing the alleged improper dissemination of information from the computer servers of the market exchanges to stock brokers.

    Subramanian was arrested by the CBI on February 24. The CBI had arrested Ramkrishna on March 6, a day after her anticipatory bail application was dismissed by a trial court.

    In a status report filed in the bail plea by Subramanian, the CBI said the investigation has established that co-accused Ramkrishna abused her official position at NSE to illegally appoint him as the Chief Strategic Advisor and also arbitrarily and disproportionately hiked his compensation and re-designated him as group operating officer without requisite approvals.

    The agency further claimed that Ramkrishna was communicating with an external email-id being operated by Subramanian and examination of witnesses was being carried out to unearth the whole conspiracy in the case.
    PTI
    Tags: #Anand Subramanian #Chitra Ramkrishna #Current Affairs #Delhi HC #India #NSE co-location case
    first published: Sep 28, 2022 11:22 am
