Last Updated : Jan 28, 2019 10:35 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Delhi Court grants regular bail to Lalu Prasad Yadav, family members in IRCTC case

The cases relate to alleged irregularities in granting the operational contract of two IRCTC hotels to a private firm

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Former Bihar chief minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, son Tejashwi Yadav and others were granted regular bail on January 28 by the Patiala High Court in connection to the IRCTC scam case.

The bail was granted on a personal bond of Rs 1 Lakh and a surety amount each, according to reports. The next date of hearing is February 11.

A Delhi court had on January 19 extended the interim bail granted to Lalu Prasad Yadav in two Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) scam cases filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The cases relate to alleged irregularities in granting the operational contract of two IRCTC hotels to a private firm.

(More details to follow)
First Published on Jan 28, 2019 10:32 am

tags #Bihar #Current Affairs #India #Lalu Prasad Yadav

