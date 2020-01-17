Delhi Assembly Election: A look at AAP leaders who left the party in 5 years

Born out of the Anna Hazare-led India Against Corruption agitation which intended to root out corruption by bringing in the Jan Lokpal Bill, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is once again in ballot battle of Delhi Assembly elections.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party, having won 67 seats in the 70-member Delhi Assembly in 2015, is eyeing to retain the power in the state. But, after being five years of power, the party has lost some of its prominent members who have either joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or the Congress or just distanced themselves from politics.

Take a look at some of the influential members who were either ousted or left the Aam Aadmi Party by choice:

Shazia Ilmi

One of the co-founders of the AAP, Shazia Ilmi left the party in May 2014, saying it has deviated from its core values. She joined the BJP later.

Yogendra Yadav

One of the co-founders of the AAP, Yogendra Yadav was expelled from the party in March 2015 on the grounds of ‘anti-party activities’ amid high drama. He later founded a separate party ‘Swaraj India’ with a mission to usher in probity, transparency and accountability in electoral politics.

Prashant Bhushan

The senior Supreme Court lawyer joined AAP in 2012 with a hope that this party would be free from corruption. However, he was sacked from the party along with Yadav on the grounds of “anti-party activities” in March 2015.

Ashutosh



Every journey has an end. My association with AAP which was beautiful/revolutionary has also an end.I have resigned from the PARTY/requested PAC to accept the same. It is purely from a very very personal reason.Thanks to party/all of them who supported me Throughout.Thanks.

— ashutosh (@ashutosh83B) August 15, 2018

A journalist by profession, Ashutosh joined the AAP after leaving a high-level post in a news channel. Considered to be one of the most credible aides of Kejriwal, Ashutosh resigned from the party in August 2018. The journalist-turned-politician said that the resignation was because of “a very very personal reason”. But, there were rumors that the move was due to the fact that Kejriwal had denied him a seat in the Rajya Sabha.

Kapil Mishra

AAP’s Political Affairs Committee (PAC) suspended Kapil Mishra in May 2017 after he had gone public to allege corruption charges against CM Kejriwal and Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain. He even claimed himself as an eyewitness to the Rs 2-crore scam between both of them.

Anjali Damania

A senior party leader from Mumbai Anjali Damania quit the party in the wake of reports that Arvind Kejriwal allegedly tried to poach Congress MLAs to form the government in Delhi.

Kumar Vishwas

The poet-turned-politician Kumar Vishwas distanced himself from the party citing differences with AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.

Alka Lamba