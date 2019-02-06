App
Last Updated : Feb 06, 2019 04:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Deceased pilot’s kin in heartfelt poem: Outdated machines for warriors, wine & cheese for babus

In a previous post shared after the untimely demise of the officer, Sushant wrote: “It’s high time we care not just for lost votes, but also for our lost pilots to the negligence of this corrupt system!!"

Jagyaseni Biswas
Deceased Squadron Leader Sameer Abrol with wife Garima -- Instagram
Whatsapp

Not just hurt, but distraught and anguished, that is how the aggrieved wife of deceased Squadron Leader Sameer Abrol feels.

To express her feelings and inform the world and netizens about the horrors of faulty aircraft and how they destroy dreams and families, the young widow shared a heart-wrenching poem, penned by the martyr’s brother, on Instagram.

Sushant Abrol, brother of IAF officer Sameer Abrol who died along with Siddharth Negi in the fatal Mirage 2000 crash on February 1, said he wrote the letter while he was returning with his brother’s coffin.

The touchy lines “never had he breathed so heavy, as for the last time, while the bureaucracy enjoyed its corrupt cheese and wine”, has triggered an overwhelming response.

related news

However, Sushant has clarified that the word corrupt was taken in the wrong sense and that “it was a comment on the system in general, with no reference to anyone specific”.

In a previous post shared after the untimely demise of the officer, Sushant wrote: “It’s high time we care not just for lost votes, but also for our lost pilots to the negligence of this corrupt system!! I seek all your support to not let my brother’s ( Sqn Ldr Samir Abrol ) and his co-pilot’s ( Sqn Ldr Siddharth Negi ) sacrifice go in vain and protect those who protect us.#lostpilots.”

In a statement to the press on Tuesday, the family clarified that they have faith in the Indian Air Force, and are eagerly awaiting the Court of Inquiry report.
