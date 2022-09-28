English
    DA hike bonanza, Garib Kalyan scheme: What we know about Cabinet decisions

    The Union Cabinet is also likely to approve a proposal to extend the free food grain scheme for the poor by three more months

    Moneycontrol News
    September 28, 2022 / 01:29 PM IST
    Representative image

    The Union Cabinet on September 28 approved a hike of 4 percent in Dearness Allowance (DA) for 50 lakh employees and about 62 lakh pensioners of the central government, according to CNBC TV-18 sources.

    The 4 percent hike takes the DA to 38 percent.

    The government is also expected to approve a proposal to extend the free food grain scheme for the poor by three more months, according to sources. This will cost more than $18 billion annually to the exchequer.

    The Union Cabinet in March approved to increase 3 percent in dearness allowance (DA) under the 7th Pay Commission, thus taking the DA to 34 percent of the basic income.

    (This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates)
    Tags: #DA Hike #Dearness allowance
    first published: Sep 28, 2022 01:11 pm
