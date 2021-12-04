MARKET NEWS

Cyclone Jawad: Indian Railways cancels operations of 75 more trains. Check the full list

The East Coast Railway on December 2 had already cancelled the operation of 95 trains for three days in the wake of predictions of a cyclonic storm hitting the Odisha coast.

Moneycontrol News
December 04, 2021 / 08:42 PM IST
Representative Image

Representative Image

In light of Cyclone Jawad, the Indian Railways cancelled 75 more trains on December 4, 5 and 6, for the safety of passengers, according to a report in News 18.

As a precautionary measure for the safety of passengers, 95 mail and express trains originating from different places and passing through the region have been cancelled from December 2-4, an ECoR statement said.

However, in relief for Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal, Jawad has weakened into a deep depression on December 4 and is likely to weaken further into a depression by the time it reaches Puri on December 5, said the India Meteorological Department's update at 7:45 pm today.

Here’s the complete list of trains that will be affected:

TRAINS CANCELLED ON DECEMBER 4, 2021:

18045 Howrah-Hyderabad East Coast Express from Howrah.

12841 Howrah Chennai Central Coromandal Express from Howrah.

22877 Howrah-Ernakulam Express from Howrah.

18420 Jayanagar—Puri Express from Jaynagar.

18409 Howrah-Puri Shri Jagannath Express from Howrah.

12837 Howrah-Puri Express from Howrah.

12863 Howrah-Yesvantpur Express from Howrah.

18532 Visakhapatnam-Palasa Express from Visakhapatnam.

18451 Hatia-Puri Tapaswini Express from Hatia.

18047 Howrah-Vasco-da-gama Amaravati Express from Howrah.

12839 Howrah-Chennai Mail from Howrah.

22820 Visakhapatnam-Bhubaneswar Inter City Express from Visakhapatnam.

17481 Bilaspur-Tirupati Express from Bilaspur.

18517 Korba-Visakhapatnam Express from Korba.

13351 Dhanbad-Alleppey Express from Dhanbad.

18447 Bhubaneswar-Jagadalpur Hirakhand Express from Bhubaneswar.

20837 Bhubaneswar-Junagarh Road Express from Bhubaneswar.

18426 Durg-Puri Express from Durg.

08461 Cuttack-Paradeep Special from Cuttack.

12704 Secunderabad-Howrah Falaknuma Express from Secunderabad.

12513 Secunderabad-Guwahati Express from Secunderabad.

17480 Tirupati-Bilaspur Express from Tirupati.

22606 Villupuram-Purulia Express from Villupuram.

17016 Secunderabad-Bhubaneswar Visakha Express from Secunderabad.

12840 Chennai-Howrah Mail from Chennai.

18464 Bangalore-Bhubaneswar Prashanti Express.

11019 CSMT, Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Konark Express from Mumbai.

17243 Guntur-Rayagada Express from Guntur.

18518 Visakhapatnam-Korba Express from Visakhapatnam.

13352 Alleppy-Dhanbad Express from Allppey.

12375 Tambaram-Jasidih Express from Tambaram.

18448 Jagadalpur-Bhubaneswar Hirakhand Express from Jagadalpur.

20838 Junagarh Road-Bhubaneswar Express from Junagarh Road.

08462 Paradeep-Cuttack Special from Paradeep.

08454 Cuttack-Bhadrak Special from Cuttack.

08453 Bhadrak-Cuttack Special from Bhadrak.

TRAINS CANCELLED ON DECEMBER 5, 2021:

18531 Palasa-Visakhapatnam Express from Palasa.

18463 Bhubaneswar-Bangalore Prashanti Express from Bhubaneswar.

12845 Bhubaneswar-Bangalore Cant Express from Bhubaneswar.

22819 Bhubaneswar-Visakhapatnam Inter City Express from Visakhapatnam.

22820 Visakhapatnam-Bhubaneswar Inter City Express from Visakhapatnam.

17015 Bhubaneswar-Secunderabad Visakha Express from Bhubaneswar.

18417 Puri-Gunupur Express from Puri.

18418 Gunupur-Puri Express from Gunupur.

20819 Puri-Okha Express from Puri.

22871 Bhubaneswar-Tirupati Express from Bhubaneswar.

18105 Rourkela-Puri Express from Rourkela.

17244 Rayagada-Guntur Express from Rayagada.

08527 Raipur-Visakhapatnam Special from Raipur.

08403 Khurda Road-Puri Special from Khurda Road.

08427 Angul-Puri Special from Angul.

12821 Howrah-Puri Dhauli Express from Howrah.

08431 Cuttack-Puri Special from Cuttack.

17479 Puri-Tirupati Express from Puri.

22859 Puri-Chennai Express from Puri.

11020 Bhubaneswar-Mumbai CSMT Konark Express from Bhubaneswar.

18423 Bhubaneswar-Nayagarh Town Express from Bhubaneswar.

08461 Cuttack-Paradeep Special from Cuttack.

22880 Tirupati-Bhubaneswar Express from Tirupati.

12838 Puri-Howrah Express from Puri.

18444 Palasa-Bhubaneswar Express from Palasa.

12842 Chennai-Howrah Coromandal Express from Chennai.

18106 Puri-Rourkela Express from Puri.

08528 Visakhapatnam-Raipur Special from Visakhapatnam.

08432 Puri-Cuttack Special from Puri.

12822 Puri-Howrah Dhauli Express from Puri.

12875 Puri-Anand Vihar Neelachal Express from Puri.

08428 Puri-Angul Special from Puri.

08404 Puri-Khurda Road Special from Puri.

18425 Puri-Durg Express from Puri.

18424 Nayagarh Town-Puri Express from Nayagarh Town.

08462 Paradeep-Cuttack Special from Paradeep.

08454 Cuttack-Bhadrak Special from Cuttack.

08453 Bhadrak-Cuttack Special from Bhadrak.

TRAINS CANCELLED ON DECEMBER 6, 2021:

18418 Gunupur-Puri Express from Gunupur.

(With inputs from PTI)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Cyclone Jawad #Cyclonic storm #India #Indian Railways #trains cancelled
first published: Dec 4, 2021 08:39 pm

