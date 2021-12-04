Cyclone Jawad: Indian Railways cancels operations of 75 more trains. Check the full list

In light of Cyclone Jawad, the Indian Railways cancelled 75 more trains on December 4, 5 and 6, for the safety of passengers, according to a report in News 18.
The East Coast Railway on December 2 had already cancelled the operation of 95 trains for three days in the wake of predictions of a cyclonic storm hitting the Odisha coast.
As a precautionary measure for the safety of passengers, 95 mail and express trains originating from different places and passing through the region have been cancelled from December 2-4, an ECoR statement said.
However, in relief for Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal, Jawad has weakened into a deep depression on December 4 and is likely to weaken further into a depression by the time it reaches Puri on December 5, said the India Meteorological Department's update at 7:45 pm today.
Here’s the complete list of trains that will be affected:
TRAINS CANCELLED ON DECEMBER 4, 2021:
18045 Howrah-Hyderabad East Coast Express from Howrah.
12841 Howrah Chennai Central Coromandal Express from Howrah.
22877 Howrah-Ernakulam Express from Howrah.
18420 Jayanagar—Puri Express from Jaynagar.
18409 Howrah-Puri Shri Jagannath Express from Howrah.
12837 Howrah-Puri Express from Howrah.
12863 Howrah-Yesvantpur Express from Howrah.
18532 Visakhapatnam-Palasa Express from Visakhapatnam.
18451 Hatia-Puri Tapaswini Express from Hatia.
18047 Howrah-Vasco-da-gama Amaravati Express from Howrah.
12839 Howrah-Chennai Mail from Howrah.
22820 Visakhapatnam-Bhubaneswar Inter City Express from Visakhapatnam.
17481 Bilaspur-Tirupati Express from Bilaspur.
18517 Korba-Visakhapatnam Express from Korba.
13351 Dhanbad-Alleppey Express from Dhanbad.
18447 Bhubaneswar-Jagadalpur Hirakhand Express from Bhubaneswar.
20837 Bhubaneswar-Junagarh Road Express from Bhubaneswar.
18426 Durg-Puri Express from Durg.
08461 Cuttack-Paradeep Special from Cuttack.
12704 Secunderabad-Howrah Falaknuma Express from Secunderabad.
12513 Secunderabad-Guwahati Express from Secunderabad.
17480 Tirupati-Bilaspur Express from Tirupati.
22606 Villupuram-Purulia Express from Villupuram.
17016 Secunderabad-Bhubaneswar Visakha Express from Secunderabad.
12840 Chennai-Howrah Mail from Chennai.
18464 Bangalore-Bhubaneswar Prashanti Express.
11019 CSMT, Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Konark Express from Mumbai.
17243 Guntur-Rayagada Express from Guntur.
18518 Visakhapatnam-Korba Express from Visakhapatnam.
13352 Alleppy-Dhanbad Express from Allppey.
12375 Tambaram-Jasidih Express from Tambaram.
18448 Jagadalpur-Bhubaneswar Hirakhand Express from Jagadalpur.
20838 Junagarh Road-Bhubaneswar Express from Junagarh Road.
08462 Paradeep-Cuttack Special from Paradeep.
08454 Cuttack-Bhadrak Special from Cuttack.
08453 Bhadrak-Cuttack Special from Bhadrak.
TRAINS CANCELLED ON DECEMBER 5, 2021:
18531 Palasa-Visakhapatnam Express from Palasa.
18463 Bhubaneswar-Bangalore Prashanti Express from Bhubaneswar.
12845 Bhubaneswar-Bangalore Cant Express from Bhubaneswar.
22819 Bhubaneswar-Visakhapatnam Inter City Express from Visakhapatnam.
22820 Visakhapatnam-Bhubaneswar Inter City Express from Visakhapatnam.
17015 Bhubaneswar-Secunderabad Visakha Express from Bhubaneswar.
18417 Puri-Gunupur Express from Puri.
18418 Gunupur-Puri Express from Gunupur.
20819 Puri-Okha Express from Puri.
22871 Bhubaneswar-Tirupati Express from Bhubaneswar.
18105 Rourkela-Puri Express from Rourkela.
17244 Rayagada-Guntur Express from Rayagada.
08527 Raipur-Visakhapatnam Special from Raipur.
08403 Khurda Road-Puri Special from Khurda Road.
08427 Angul-Puri Special from Angul.
12821 Howrah-Puri Dhauli Express from Howrah.
08431 Cuttack-Puri Special from Cuttack.
17479 Puri-Tirupati Express from Puri.
22859 Puri-Chennai Express from Puri.
11020 Bhubaneswar-Mumbai CSMT Konark Express from Bhubaneswar.
18423 Bhubaneswar-Nayagarh Town Express from Bhubaneswar.
08461 Cuttack-Paradeep Special from Cuttack.
22880 Tirupati-Bhubaneswar Express from Tirupati.
12838 Puri-Howrah Express from Puri.
18444 Palasa-Bhubaneswar Express from Palasa.
12842 Chennai-Howrah Coromandal Express from Chennai.
18106 Puri-Rourkela Express from Puri.
08528 Visakhapatnam-Raipur Special from Visakhapatnam.
08432 Puri-Cuttack Special from Puri.
12822 Puri-Howrah Dhauli Express from Puri.
12875 Puri-Anand Vihar Neelachal Express from Puri.
08428 Puri-Angul Special from Puri.
08404 Puri-Khurda Road Special from Puri.
18425 Puri-Durg Express from Puri.
18424 Nayagarh Town-Puri Express from Nayagarh Town.
08462 Paradeep-Cuttack Special from Paradeep.
08454 Cuttack-Bhadrak Special from Cuttack.
08453 Bhadrak-Cuttack Special from Bhadrak.
TRAINS CANCELLED ON DECEMBER 6, 2021:
18418 Gunupur-Puri Express from Gunupur.(With inputs from PTI)