Cyberabad cops in soup for replying to tweet about 'jihadis in Hyderabad's IT firms'

The Cyberabad Police was left red-faced after replying to an Islamophobic tweet posted by a user named Suresh Kochattil on January 8.

The response of the cops went viral quickly, inviting widespread criticism for agreeing to probe if there are ‘jihadis in Hyderabad's IT firms’ instead of admonishing Kochattil for spreading communal hatred.

The response by Cyberabad Police to the Tweet invited criticism from various quarters, including Hyderabad MP and AIMIM Chief, Asaduddin Owaisi.



Many wannabe Jihadis work for American Software companies in Hyderabad? After #Iran threatened to hit US assets, has @hydcitypolice @cyberabadpolice @RachakondaCop done background check/risk assessment of these Peacefuls? Or cops are clueless? @KTRTRS @TelanganaDGP @USCGHyderabad

— Suresh Kochattil (@kochattil) January 6, 2020

The tweet shared by Kochattil late on January 6 read:

Kochattil, whose Twitter bio reads: "Hate Sickulars and Commies", had tagged the official Twitter handles of the Telangana DGP, US Consul General in Hyderabad, TRS Working President KT Rama Rao, Hyderabad City Police, Cyberabad Police, and Rachakonda Police.



Yes sir... We have specialised wings for collection of advance intel and our teams are on the job 24X7. Thanks for alerting us. Please keep us updated if you find anything suspicious.

— Cyberabad Police (@cyberabadpolice) January 6, 2020



Thank you for the quick response. The hint of terror attacks on American assets across the world is real, But I doubt police in twin cities have run a background check of people who can carry out such an attack. Don't want to name a sect or a religion here. But you can guess it.

— Suresh Kochattil (@kochattil) January 6, 2020

A reply had come from the Cyberabad Police within minutes, assuring him of an investigation and thanking him for alerting the police.

Soon, the response of the cops and the original tweet went viral with several netizens calling out the Cyberabad Police for responding to "presumptuous hate messages" in the first place.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi even tagged VC Sajjanar – the Cyberabad Police Commissioner – in a tweet, asking him for a clarification and number of such "jihadi" workers in Hyderabad's software companies.



@cpcybd sir you say "yes sir" please enlighten how many such "jihadi" are working in software companies kindly give a number if not please clarify what you exactly meant

Will you reply to an MP or only to a Bhakt? https://t.co/uEMhF7Or2v

— Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) January 8, 2020



@cpcybd sir whatever you do but no killings in name of "encounter" at 05am please, if possible arrest & as accepted 3rd degree will be given but pls no cartoos in stomach

CP saheb Terrorism has no religion, (remember NGodse) https://t.co/uEMhF7Or2v

— Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) January 8, 2020

Taking a dig at Sajjanar, who was recently embroiled in a controversy for the encounter of four accused in the rape and murder of a veterinarian on the outskirts of Hyderabad, Owaisi said "CP sahib terrorism has no religion”.

Neither the Cyberabad Police nor Commissioner Sajjanar has responded to Owaisi’s tweet, but a senior police officer has clarified that it is a routine response that’s sent out to every query raised on the social media platform.

“There are systems in place for responding to certain queries. We are not insinuating that everyone from a community is like that,” the cop said.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the Cyberabad Police have already issued a clarification claiming their reply to the tweet was “misconstrued”.

“Our tweet has been misconstrued. The intent is only to suggest that we are always alert and well equipped to ensure security and it does not mean to agree with the suggestion. We reiterate that we are committed to maintaining peace and order in the society without any prejudice towards any person or community,” the statement said.