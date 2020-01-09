App
Last Updated : Jan 09, 2020 07:38 PM IST

Cyberabad cops in soup for replying to tweet about 'jihadis in Hyderabad's IT firms'

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi even tagged VC Sajjanar – the Cyberabad Police Commissioner – in a tweet, asking him for a clarification and number of such "jihadi" workers in Hyderabad's software companies.

Jagyaseni Biswas
Cyberababd police chief VC Sajjanar (Image: ANI)
Cyberababd police chief VC Sajjanar (Image: ANI)

The Cyberabad Police was left red-faced after replying to an Islamophobic tweet posted by a user named Suresh Kochattil on January 8.

The response of the cops went viral quickly, inviting widespread criticism for agreeing to probe if there are ‘jihadis in Hyderabad's IT firms’ instead of admonishing Kochattil for spreading communal hatred.

The response by Cyberabad Police to the Tweet invited criticism from various quarters, including Hyderabad MP and AIMIM Chief, Asaduddin Owaisi.

Close
The tweet shared by Kochattil late on January 6 read:

Kochattil, whose Twitter bio reads: "Hate Sickulars and Commies",  had tagged the official Twitter handles of the Telangana DGP, US Consul General in Hyderabad, TRS Working President KT Rama Rao, Hyderabad City Police, Cyberabad Police, and Rachakonda Police.

related news

A reply had come from the Cyberabad Police within minutes, assuring him of an investigation and thanking him for alerting the police.


Soon, the response of the cops and the original tweet went viral with several netizens calling out the Cyberabad Police for responding to "presumptuous hate messages" in the first place.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi even tagged VC Sajjanar – the Cyberabad Police Commissioner – in a tweet, asking him for a clarification and number of such "jihadi" workers in Hyderabad's software companies.

Taking a dig at Sajjanar, who was recently embroiled in a controversy for the encounter of four accused in the rape and murder of a veterinarian on the outskirts of Hyderabad, Owaisi said "CP sahib terrorism has no religion”.

Neither the Cyberabad Police nor Commissioner Sajjanar has responded to Owaisi’s tweet, but a senior police officer has clarified that it is a routine response that’s sent out to every query raised on the social media platform.

“There are systems in place for responding to certain queries. We are not insinuating that everyone from a community is like that,” the cop said.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the Cyberabad Police have already issued a clarification claiming their reply to the tweet was “misconstrued”.

“Our tweet has been misconstrued. The intent is only to suggest that we are always alert and well equipped to ensure security and it does not mean to agree with the suggestion. We reiterate that we are committed to maintaining peace and order in the society without any prejudice towards any person or community,” the statement said.

 

First Published on Jan 9, 2020 07:38 pm

#Asaduddin Owaisi #Hyderabad #India

