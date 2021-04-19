COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 12 lakh people in India get jabbed on April 18, 12.38 crore shots administered so far

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs. (Representative image: Reuters)

As many as 12,30,007 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in India on April 15, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest provisional report.

More than 12.38 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered across the country so far. On April 18, 9,40,725 beneficiaries received their first shot and 2,89,282 people were given their second dose. This included healthcare and frontline workers, people aged over 60 and beneficiaries above the age of 45 with or without comorbidities.

The government recently revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, to six-eight weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin remains unchanged.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The country began the second phase of the vaccination drive from March 1 in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities could start getting the vaccine.

From April 1, vaccination was launched for everyone above the age of 45.

Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination process:

> India took only 92 days to reach the mark of 12-crore vaccinations, the fastest country to do so, the Union Health Ministry said on April 18. It is followed by the US which took 97 days and China which took 108 days.

> West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the day sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention to ensure an adequate supply of COVID vaccines, medicines and oxygen to the state, which has been reporting a sharp spike in fresh infections. In her two-page letter to the prime minister, Banerjee said that vaccines, medicines and oxygen are of paramount importance to contain the second COVID wave.

> DMK president MK Stalin on the day urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to direct officials to send 20 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses 'requisitioned' by the Tamil Nadu government immediately and ensure supplies commensurate with the state's population.

> More than 6,000 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 at 'mandis' in Punjab during the ongoing procurement of crops, according to an official statement on the day. Punjab Mandi Board Chairman Lal Singh said the beneficiaries include farmers, 'arthiyas' or commission agents, and labourers. He further said that Patiala was leading in the vaccination drive with 1,230 people being inoculated, followed by Ferozepur and Bathinda mandis where 1,179 and 800 people got vaccinated respectively.

States Total Beneficiaries Andhra Pradesh 46,13,024 Arunachal Pradesh 1,72,669 Assam 15,97,535 Bihar 56,87,553 Chandigarh 1,45,600 Chhattisgarh 49,57,157 Delhi 26,21,295 Goa 2,44,577 Gujarat 1,04,51,246 Haryana 30,66,316 Himachal Pradesh 12,89,500 Jharkhand 27,75,433 Karnataka 72,96,771 Kerala 58,70,232 Madhya Pradesh 73,29,901 Maharashtra 1,22,73,973 Odisha 49,30,367 Punjab 24,18,132 Rajasthan 1,08,84,806 Tamil Nadu 47,11,901 Telangana 29,60,305 Uttar Pradesh 1,07,18,375 Uttarakhand 15,68,172 West Bengal 87,64,173

(With inputs from PTI)