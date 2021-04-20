COVID-19 vaccine for all adults from May 1: All your key questions answered

Representative image

India is set to begin the third phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive from May 1. All above 18 years of age will be eligible for the shot, the government announced on April 19.

The liberalisation of the vaccination drive came as India is battling the second wave of COVID-19 cases. Over 25 lakh cases were added in just 15 days in the country. Additionally, several states like Maharashtra, Delhi, Punjab and Rajasthan had earlier demanded that the age restriction of 45 years be removed for vaccination.

Track this LIVE blog for latest updates on coronavirus pandemic

Here are all your key questions answered on the third phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive:

From when can those above 18 get the vaccine?

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

All adults will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccines from May 1.

Read: Govt to open up vaccination for everyone above 18 from May 1

Where can I get the vaccine?

People can approach their nearest COVID-19 vaccination centre to get their shot.

Where can I register for the COVID-19 vaccination?

You can log into the Co-WIN portal using the link www.cowin.gov.in and click on the “Register/Sign In Yourself” tab to register for the COVID-19 vaccination. More details regarding the third phase are awaited.

Is online registration mandatory for vaccination?

No. Vaccination centres also provide for a limited number of on-spot registration slots every day. However, it is recommended that you register online and schedule vaccination in advance for a hassle-free vaccination experience.

Also read: COVID-19 Vaccination: Here's how states have performed so far

Can I register for vaccination without an Aadhaar card?

Yes, you can register for the Co-WIN portal using any of the following ID proof -- Aadhaar Card, Driving License, PAN card, Passport, Pension Passbook, NPR Smart Card or Voter ID Card (EPIC).

Is vaccination free at all centres?

No. Vaccination is free at government hospitals and chargeable in private hospitals and vaccine centres.

Also read: Phase-3 of COVID-19 vaccination — here is all you need to know

How many vaccines are available in India?

India has so far granted emergency use authorisation to three COVID-19 vaccines -- Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V. While Covishield and Covaxin are being used currently, the Sputnik V rollout is expected by May.

Can I choose a vaccine?

No. The government has not given an option as of now.

Read: How top COVID-19 vaccine candidates are priced across the world

Is it mandatory to take the vaccine?

No. COVID-19 vaccination is voluntary. However, experts have advised taking the shot to protect oneself against the infection.

Can a person with COVID-19 be vaccinated?

No. People showing symptoms of the virus or those who tested positive must postpone vaccination till they recover.

Also read: Is it safe to get vaccinated when you have COVID-19 symptoms? Doctors explain

Are these vaccines safe?

Yes, the vaccines have been proven safe. The Health Ministry has noted that all vaccines have recorded negligible cases of side effects.

Is it compulsory to take two doses of the vaccine?

Yes, all three vaccines approved in India are based on the two-dose regimen. Both doses must be of the same vaccine type.