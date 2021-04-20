COVID-19 vaccine for all adults from May 1: All your key questions answered

India is set to begin the third phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive from May 1. All above 18 years of age will be eligible for the shot, the government announced on April 19.
The liberalisation of the vaccination drive came as India is battling the second wave of COVID-19 cases. Over 25 lakh cases were added in just 15 days in the country. Additionally, several states like Maharashtra, Delhi, Punjab and Rajasthan had earlier demanded that the age restriction of 45 years be removed for vaccination.
Here are all your key questions answered on the third phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive:
From when can those above 18 get the vaccine?
All adults will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccines from May 1.
Where can I get the vaccine?
People can approach their nearest COVID-19 vaccination centre to get their shot.
Where can I register for the COVID-19 vaccination?
You can log into the Co-WIN portal using the link www.cowin.gov.in and click on the “Register/Sign In Yourself” tab to register for the COVID-19 vaccination. More details regarding the third phase are awaited.
Is online registration mandatory for vaccination?
No. Vaccination centres also provide for a limited number of on-spot registration slots every day. However, it is recommended that you register online and schedule vaccination in advance for a hassle-free vaccination experience.
Can I register for vaccination without an Aadhaar card?
Yes, you can register for the Co-WIN portal using any of the following ID proof -- Aadhaar Card, Driving License, PAN card, Passport, Pension Passbook, NPR Smart Card or Voter ID Card (EPIC).
Is vaccination free at all centres?
No. Vaccination is free at government hospitals and chargeable in private hospitals and vaccine centres.
How many vaccines are available in India?
India has so far granted emergency use authorisation to three COVID-19 vaccines -- Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V. While Covishield and Covaxin are being used currently, the Sputnik V rollout
is expected by May.
Can I choose a vaccine?
No. The government has not given an option as of now.
Is it mandatory to take the vaccine?
No. COVID-19 vaccination is voluntary. However, experts have advised taking the shot to protect oneself against the infection.
Can a person with COVID-19 be vaccinated?
Are these vaccines safe?
Yes, the vaccines have been proven safe. The Health Ministry has noted that all vaccines have recorded negligible cases of side effects.
Is it compulsory to take two doses of the vaccine?
Yes, all three vaccines approved in India are based on the two-dose regimen. Both doses must be of the same vaccine type.