you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2020 09:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

COVID-19 positive Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi pledges to donate plasma

While making the statement, Singhvi recounted how Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain survived a severe COVID-19 infection because of plasma therapy.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who is being treated for the novel coronavirus disease at home, pledged to donate plasma once he recovers.

While counting his blessings for having only a mild infection that should not require plasma therapy for treatment, he pledged to make the donation, given its efficacy in treating COVID-19.

The Congress spokesperson, who had tested positive for COVID-19 last week, took to Twitter on June 29 and recounted how Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain survived a severe COVID-19 infection because of plasma therapy.

The news comes on a day the Maharashtra government launched project PLATINA – the world's largest plasma therapy trial-cum-project, and the Delhi government promised to set up a plasma bank to help severe COVID-19 patients recover.

related news

Meanwhile, Haryana has also decided to start convalescent plasma therapy to treat COVID-19 patients in all its medical colleges.

Notably, convalescent plasma therapy has proved highly effective in treating serious novel coronavirus cases, and has previously shown results in treating SARS and MERS diseases too.

First Published on Jun 29, 2020 09:42 pm

tags #Abhishek Singhvi #coronavirus #plasma therapy

