App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 07, 2020 11:18 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

COVID-19 | India to supply hydroxychloroquine, paracetamol to other badly-affected nations

US President Donald Trump had on April 6 requested India to help with HCQ supplies to treat COVID-19 patients.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The government on April 7 allowed the licensing of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) and paracetamol to other nations that are badly affected by the coronavirus pandemic, external affairs ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said.

"In view of the humanitarian aspects of the pandemic, it has been decided that India would licence paracetamol and HCQ in appropriate quantities to all our neighbouring countries who are dependent on our capabilities. We will also be supplying these essential drugs to some nations who have been particularly badly affected by the pandemic," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson said.

"The stock position could allow our companies to meet the export commitments that they had contracted," Srivastava added.

Close

Also read: Explainer | What makes hydroxychloroquine popular? Is it really effective against coronavirus?

related news

US President Donald Trump had on April 6 requested India to provide HCQ supplies to help treat COVID-19 cases.

Trump has claimed that HCQ, widely used as an anti-malarial drug, is a "game changer" in fighting COVID-19.

Follow LIVE updates on the coronavirus pandemic here

HCQ can also treat auto-immune diseases like rheumatoid arthritis and lupus. But it is so far unclear it can treat the novel coronavirus.

On April 6, Trump warned of retaliation if India did not allow the export of HCQ tablets to the US.

Follow our full coverage here.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 7, 2020 10:43 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India

most popular

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

Cities that went all in on social distancing in 1918 emerged stronger for it

Cities that went all in on social distancing in 1918 emerged stronger for it

Explained | What makes hydroxychloroquine popular? Is it really effective against coronavirus?

Explained | What makes hydroxychloroquine popular? Is it really effective against coronavirus?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.