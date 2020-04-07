COVID-19 | India to supply hydroxychloroquine, paracetamol to other badly-affected nations

The government on April 7 allowed the licensing of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) and paracetamol to other nations that are badly affected by the coronavirus pandemic, external affairs ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said.

"In view of the humanitarian aspects of the pandemic, it has been decided that India would licence paracetamol and HCQ in appropriate quantities to all our neighbouring countries who are dependent on our capabilities. We will also be supplying these essential drugs to some nations who have been particularly badly affected by the pandemic," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson said.

"The stock position could allow our companies to meet the export commitments that they had contracted," Srivastava added.

US President Donald Trump had on April 6 requested India to provide HCQ supplies to help treat COVID-19 cases.

Trump has claimed that HCQ, widely used as an anti-malarial drug, is a "game changer" in fighting COVID-19.

HCQ can also treat auto-immune diseases like rheumatoid arthritis and lupus. But it is so far unclear it can treat the novel coronavirus.

On April 6, Trump warned of retaliation if India did not allow the export of HCQ tablets to the US.