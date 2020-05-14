COVID-19 impact | Shell out Rs 10,000 for a taxi ride from Delhi airport to Noida or Ghaziabad

The COVID-19 outbreak has disrupted our lives and its impact can be felt in our day-to-day functioning.

But nobody could have imagined that a taxi ride from the Delhi airport to Noida or Ghaziabad will set one back by Rs 10,000.

The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) is providing taxi services for those who are coming back to India under the Vande Bharat Mission.

While a sedan ride will cost Rs 10,000, SUVs will charge Rs 12,000. For every extra kilometre they will be charged Rs 40 and Rs 50, respectively.

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates

Only two passengers are allowed to travel with the driver in these taxis.

The option of availing bus service is also there with AC buses charging Rs 1,320 for first 100 km and non-AC buses Rs 1,000.

Also read: In the second leg of Vande Bharat Mission, Air India may fly to 31 countries