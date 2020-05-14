App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 14, 2020 03:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

COVID-19 impact | Shell out Rs 10,000 for a taxi ride from Delhi airport to Noida or Ghaziabad

The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) is providing taxi services for those who are coming back to India under the Vande Bharat Mission.

Faizan Javed @Faizanjjshaikh

The COVID-19 outbreak has disrupted our lives and its impact can be felt in our day-to-day functioning.

But nobody could have imagined that a taxi ride from the Delhi airport to Noida or Ghaziabad will set one back by Rs 10,000.

The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) is providing taxi services for those who are coming back to India under the Vande Bharat Mission.

While a sedan ride will cost Rs 10,000, SUVs will charge Rs 12,000. For every extra kilometre they will be charged Rs 40 and Rs 50, respectively.

Only two passengers are allowed to travel with the driver in these taxis.

The option of availing bus service is also there with AC buses charging Rs 1,320 for first 100 km and non-AC buses Rs 1,000.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
First Published on May 14, 2020 03:38 pm

