COVID-19 impact | Govt to take call on CBSE 12th board exams, NEET and JEE Main tomorrow

Union Minister for Education Ramesh Pokhriyal.

The government will hold a high-level meeting on May 23 with all the States/UT education ministers, education secretaries and chairpersons of state examination boards as well as stakeholders to discuss the conduct of exams for Class 12 and entrance examinations for professional courses like NEET, JEE Main in view of the coronavirus pandemic situation.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has written to all States/ UTs regarding the conduct of examinations stating that “the Department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education and CBSE are exploring options regarding the conduct of examinations, keeping in mind the safety and security of the students and the teachers. The Department of Higher Education is also deliberating upon the finalisation of the dates of examinations for institutions of higher learning," as per a press release.

According to this letter, almost all state education boards, CBSE and CICSE have postponed the class 12 exams this year.



Friends, I need "YOUR" valuable suggestions too. You can send them on my twitter handle. (4/4)

— Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) May 22, 2021

Pokhriyal has also sought inputs from all the stakeholders like students, parents, teachers and others through Twitter.

The meeting will be chaired by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the presence of Pokhriyal, Union Minister for Women and Child Smriti Zubin Irani and Union Minister Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar.