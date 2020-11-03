Coronavirus state-wise tally November 3: Delhi's COVID-19 tally nears 4 lakh

Delhi's COVID-19 tally moved closer to the 4-lakh mark on November 2 after the national capital reported 4,001 new cases in 24 hours. The death toll in Delhi due to the infectious disease stands at 6,604.

With over 16.87 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on November 3 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 16,87,784 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Karnataka - 8,29,640 cases

> Andhra Pradesh - 8,27,882 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 7,29,507 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 4,85,609 cases

India has recorded more than 82.6 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 1.23 lakh deaths. Of these, more than 5.41 lakh are active cases while over 76.03 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 10.4 lakh samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on November 1, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 160 8 4132 20 60 2 Andhra Pradesh 22538 1130 798625 3033 6719 13 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1722 49 13238 165 38 1 4 Assam 8481 321 197569 785 932 1 5 Bihar 6594 372 209582 938 1101 4 6 Chandigarh 593 25 13708 76 227 1 7 Chhattisgarh 21914 212 166391 1854 2208 58 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 34 3221 2 2 9 Delhi 33308 865 356459 4824 6604 42 10 Goa 2215 29 41123 208 616 7 11 Gujarat 12678 133 158114 1004 3725 4 12 Haryana 12919 -285 155717 1266 1810 15 13 Himachal Pradesh 2958 15 19304 339 336 10 14 Jammu and Kashmir 6080 246 88140 623 1490 8 15 Jharkhand 5119 110 96485 512 886 1 16 Karnataka 44824 5787 773595 8334 11221 29 17 Kerala 86792 2991 355943 7108 1533 21 18 Ladakh 610 -27 5671 42 76 1 19 Madhya Pradesh 8298 240 161454 868 2965 7 20 Maharashtra 119352 6320 1524304 10225 44128 104 21 Manipur 3568 -54 15343 278 180 9 22 Meghalaya 1009 46 8579 117 90 23 Mizoram 444 -11 2347 24 1 24 Nagaland 1365 136 7689 154 42 3 25 Odisha 12783 147 279091 1527 1340 9 26 Puducherry 2756 413 31827 482 595 27 Punjab 4183 12 125961 395 4227 13 28 Rajasthan 15889 -634 182680 1105 1926 9 29 Sikkim 239 -5 3655 4 73 30 Tamil Nadu 19504 1490 698820 3940 11183 31 31 Telangana 17742 -112 223413 1421 1351 3 32 Tripura 1321 -51 29318 84 350 2 33 Uttarakhand 3802 112 58050 441 1029 2 34 Uttar Pradesh 23035 288 455498 2040 7076 25 35 West Bengal 36576 185 338075 4085 6957 57 Total# 541405 20503 7603121 58323 123097 490 *(Including foreign nationals) **(More than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities) #State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 4.66 crore infections and nearly 12.01 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.