App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 27, 2020 06:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic: China to provide India with key components of N-95 masks

While working the modalities of the deal, China reportedly requested India not to dub coronavirus as the ‘Chinese virus’ because it is a stigma-ridden term that tarnishes the image of China.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

As the number of persons testing positive for COVID-19 continues to rise in India, the Centre has been trying to procure essential medical items needed to treat coronavirus patients, including ventilators and key components of protective gears from China.

The Chinese government has offered to help India fight coronavirus by supplying medical items and supplements by means of a government-to-government deal, Economic Times has reported.

If the essential medical items are sent to India by Beijing, it may greatly reduce the pressure to produce them locally on short notice. While the country is encouraging domestic manufacturers to start producing these essential items with components available in India, several imported components are vital.

Close
India used to import vital components for the production of N-95 masks and other protective gear from China and South Korea. This took a massive hit after the supply chain got disrupted due to the widespread outbreak of coronavirus in these two countries.

Click here for LIVE updates on the coronavirus pandemic

Currently, both India and China are working out the modalities for the procurement. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is already in touch with Wang Yi – his Chinese counterpart – and is trying to gauge the impact of the novel coronavirus in both countries.

related news

During the conversation, Wang had reportedly requested India not to dub the novel coronavirus as the ‘Chinese virus’ as it is a stigma-ridden term that tarnishes the image of China. The request came as United States President Donald Trump has been insistent about referring to the deadly pathogen as the ‘Chinese virus’ since its place of origin was Wuhan in China.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 27, 2020 06:05 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #N95 masks

most popular

RBI Shaktikanta Das presser on March 27: 3 likely announcements

RBI Shaktikanta Das presser on March 27: 3 likely announcements

India's coronavirus cases tick up despite immense lockdown

India's coronavirus cases tick up despite immense lockdown

US has world's most confirmed coronavirus cases: Report

US has world's most confirmed coronavirus cases: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.