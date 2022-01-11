Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | WFH in all private offices in Delhi, excluding those exempt in new COVID-19 curbs
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | The active cases rose to 8,21,446, the highest in 208 days, while the death toll climbed to 4,84,213 with 277 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.
India logged 1,68,063 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,58,75,790 which includes 4,461 cases of the Omicron variant, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.
The active cases rose to 8,21,446, the highest in
208 days, while the death toll climbed to 4,84,213 with 277 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. Of the total 4,461 cases of the Omicron variant, 1,711 people have recovered or migrated so far.
Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of 1,247 cases followed by Rajasthan at 645, Delhi 546, Karnataka 479 and Kerala 350. The active cases comprise 2.29 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate decreased to 96.36 per cent, the ministry said.
An increase of 97,827 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.
The United States reported at least 1.13 million new coronavirus infections on Monday, according to a Reuters tally, the highest daily total of any country in the world as the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant showed no signs of slowing. (Source: AP)
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Mansukh Mandaviya to meet IMA leaders and senior doctors across the country on Covid management at 11:30 am today
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will be doing a virtual meeting with all Indian Medical Association leaders and senior doctors across the country on Covid management at 11:30 am today
January 11, 2022 / 11:04 AM IST
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | 120 policemen tested COVID positive including 1 death in last 24 hours. Active cases 643: Mumbai Police
January 11, 2022 / 11:04 AM IST
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | 9,84,676 'Precaution doses' of COVID vaccine administered - 5,19,604 healthcare workers, 2,01,205 frontline workers, and 2,63,867 over 60 years administered additional doses on the first day of rollout (January 10)
January 11, 2022 / 11:03 AM IST
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | There is no need for full lockdown as of now. CM has asserted that the economy should not be affected, restricted lockdown enough for now: Tamil Nadu Health Minister MA Subramanian on COVID restrictions due to case surge
January 11, 2022 / 11:03 AM IST
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Uttarakhand government bans holy dip on Makar Sankranti in Haridwar
Amid a surge in coronavirus infections suspected to be driven by the fast-spreading Omicron variant, the Uttarakhand government has banned the ritual holy dip in the Ganga in Haridwar on Makar Sankranti on January 14. The authorities have also imposed restrictions on entry to Har ki Pauri area, which sees a throng of devotees every day.
Haridwar district magistrate Vinay Shankar Pandey also announced a night curfew from 10 pm to 6am on January 14, news agency ANI said. Makar Sankranti is an auspicious day in the Hindu calendar that marks the end of winter and beginning of the spring as well as the harvest season. The festival is also celebrated as Uttarayan, as the sun begins its journey north, or uttar in Hindi.
The hill state is to vote for a new assembly on February 14 and the surge in daily infections is a worry. While announcing the poll schedule on January 8, the Election Commission banned rallies, road shows and corner meetings in all the five-poll bound states to check the spread of coronavirus. Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa and Manipur are the other states that will pick a new assembly. Uttarakhand will also not allow dharnas, demonstrations or public events like cultural gatherings till January 16.
On January 10, the state government ordered closure of schools. Teaching continues online. COVID-19 cases have been inching up in the state popular that sees a lot of tourists as well as pilgrims. Visitors who are not fully vaccinated have to carry a negative RT-PCR test report not older than 72 hours, the government said last week.
January 11, 2022 / 11:00 AM IST
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | 66 inmates, 48 staffers of three Delhi jails test positive for COVID-19
Sixty-six inmates and 48 staffers of three jails in Delhi have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Tuesday. "None of those infected is serious. We are taking all precautions related to COVID-19," Director General (Delhi Prisons) Sandeep Goel said. According to data shared by the jail authorities, 66 inmates — 42 in Tihar and 24 in Mandoli jail — had tested positive for COVID-19 till Monday.
Among the 48 infected staffers, 34 are from Tihar, six from Rohini jail and eight from Mandoli jail. As part of the steps taken to contain the spread of the viral disease in Tihar, Mandoli and Rohini jail complexes, prison dispensaries have been turned into Covid Care Centres. An oxygen plant in Tihar will be functional soon, the officials said. Many medical isolation cells have been set up for inmates showing mild symptoms of COVID-19, they said.
Those who test positive but are asymptomatic will be kept in separate isolation cells within the same jail. The 120-bed hospital in Tihar and the 48-bed facility in Mandoli have been converted into Covid health centres. The 120-bed hospital in Tihar and the 48-bed facility in Mandoli have been converted into Covid health centres. The jail administration said four committees have been formed to look after the infected inmates and staffers.
Social distancing among staff members and inmates is followed to the extent possible. Inmates are mostly restricted to their wards and awareness programmes about following Covid norms are conducted regularly, the officials said. As of January 7, a total of 18,528 prisoners were lodged in the three jails of Delhi Prisons. Tihar has the maximum number of inmates at 12,669, Mandoli 4,018 and Rohini 1,841.
January 11, 2022 / 10:50 AM IST
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | In wake of the rising Covid cases, Govt Medical College, Rajouri brings in latest facilities
3 new oxygen plants have been installed in the hospital. Special ICU wards and ventilators also brought in: Dr Mehmood Bajar, Medical Superintendent, Govt Medical College, Rajouri
January 11, 2022 / 10:45 AM IST
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Odisha logs 7,071 fresh COVID-19 cases, biggest one-day spike in seven months
Odisha recorded 7,071 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, a sharp rise of 46 per cent over the previous day and the biggest one-day spike in over seven months, the Health Department said. The tally climbed to 10.83 lakh with the latest infections, which include 707 children, a bulletin issued by the department said. Odisha’s death toll mounted to 8,469 with one more fatality reported from Bolangir district.
January 11, 2022 / 10:30 AM IST
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Haridwar district administration has put a complete ban on devotees taking holy dips on 'Makar Sankranti', 14 January. Entry at 'Har ki Pauri' area has also been restricted. Night curfew to be imposed from 10 pm- 6am on Jan 14: Vinay Shankar Pandey, DM, Haridwar
January 11, 2022 / 10:22 AM IST
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | "Over 10.5 lakh (beneficiaries) received COVID vaccine ‘precaution dose’ on the first day of roll-out," tweets Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya
January 11, 2022 / 10:20 AM IST
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | India reports 1,68,063 COVID-19 cases, 277 deaths in last 24 hours
India reported 1,68,063 new coronavirus cases and 277 deaths in the last 24 hours, a Janaury 11 morning update from the Union health ministry showed. The country, which has seen a surge in daily infections in recent weeks, now has a caseload of 35,875,790, with active COVID-19 cases at 8,21,446. As many as 69,959 persons recovered from the illness in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recoveries to 34,430,213. India's recovery rate now stands at 96.36 percent.
As compared to January 10, fresh COVID cases are down by 11,660. The worst-hit states are Maharashtra (44,388 cases) followed by West Bengal (24,287), Delhi (22,751), Tamil Nadu (12,895) and Karnataka (12,000). India has so far reported 4,461 cases of the fast-spreading Omicron variant, government data shows. Maharashtra at 1,247 has reported the most cases of Omicron in the country followed by Rajasthan at 645, Delhi with 546 and Karnataka with 479.
January 11, 2022 / 10:10 AM IST
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | 66 prisoners and 48 jail staff in Delhi jails have tested Covid positive so far.
42 prisoners and 34 jail staff in Tihar Jail, 24 prisoners and 8 jail staff in Mandoli jail and 6 jail staff of Rohini Jail have tested positive for Covid19: Prison Officials