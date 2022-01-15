MARKET NEWS

January 15, 2022 / 12:21 PM IST

Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates |2,68,833 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours

India saw a single day jump of 2,68,833 new coronavirus infections, the highest in 240 days. The total tally of the Omicron variant stands at 6,041 cases, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday. There has been a 5.01 per cent increase in Omicron cases since Friday.

The active cases have increased to 14,17,820, the highest in 221 days, while the death toll has climbed

to 4,85,752 with 402 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. The active cases comprises 3.85 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 94.83 per cent, the ministry said.

A total 2,76,110 coronavirus infections were reported in a single day on May 19. An increase of 1,54,542 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. An increase of 1,54,542 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 14.78 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 11.83 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to3,48,24,706, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent. The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 155.39 crore.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.
  • January 15, 2022 / 12:08 PM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates |Delhi COVID cases are expected to be reduced by 4,000, 85% of hospital beds vacant: Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain

    Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain informed today that COVID cases in the state are expected to be reduced by 4,000. The positivity rate will be around 30% and around 85% of hospital beds vacant in Delhi are vacant. The hospital admission rate hasn't risen in the past 5-6 days, which according to the Delhi Government indicates that cases are going to be fewer in the coming days.

    Source: ANI

  • January 15, 2022 / 10:37 AM IST

    The active cases have increased to 14,17,820, the highest in 221 days, while the death toll has climbed to 4,85,752 with 402 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. The active cases comprises 3.85 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 94.83 per cent, the ministry said.

