Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates |2,68,833 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours

January 15, 2022 / 12:21 PM IST

India saw a single day jump of 2,68,833 new coronavirus infections, the highest in 240 days. The total tally of the Omicron variant stands at 6,041 cases, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday. There has been a 5.01 per cent increase in Omicron cases since Friday.

The active cases have increased to 14,17,820, the highest in 221 days, while the death toll has climbed