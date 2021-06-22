MARKET NEWS

June 22, 2021 / 07:31 AM IST

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Mumbai reports 521 new COVID cases, 685 recoveries and 7 deaths

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Bihar govt gives relaxation in COVID restrictions; all shops to open on alternative days till 7pm daily, parks to open b/w 6am & 12 noon, maximum 25 people allowed in wedding ceremonies

Coronavirus Live Updates: India reported 53,256 new coronavirus infections, the lowest in 88 days, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,99,35,221, while the active cases further reduced to 7,02,887, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The death toll climbed to 3,88,135 with 1,422 fresh fatalities, the lowest in 65 days. The active cases now comprise
2.35 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 96.36 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed A net decline of 26,356 cases has been recorded in the COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. As many as 13,88,699 tests were conducted on Sunday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 39,24,07,782. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.83 per cent . It has been less than 5 per cent for 14 consecutive days, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate has declined to 3.32 per cent. Recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases for the 39th consecutive day.The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,88,44,199, while the case fatality rate has increased to 1.30 per cent, the data stated.
  June 22, 2021 / 07:31 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Study confirms GSK-Vir antibody drug reduces hospitalization, death in COVID-19 patients

  June 22, 2021 / 07:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Keeping in mind the security and safety of children, we are not going to call students back to school anytime soon: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia

  June 22, 2021 / 07:13 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Bengaluru Urban district is the no. 1 district in the entire country in today’s Vaccine Maha Abhiyan

    Bengaluru Urban district administered 2,09,256 doses till 7 pm while Indore came second with 2,01,339 doses. Bengaluru Urban district has also been the no. 1 district in the country in overall vaccination. A total of 52,88,684 doses have been administered in the district till June 21:Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar

  June 22, 2021 / 07:12 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread at least across 192 countries and territories, infecting over 17.73 crore people.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

