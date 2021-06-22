Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla says in final stages of reaching COVID-19 vaccine supply agreement with Indian govt
June 22, 2021 / 06:59 PM IST
Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla on June 22 said the US-based drug maker is final stages to sign an agreement with Indian government to supply COVID-19 vaccines.
"We are discussing with India govt, we are in final stages of finalising agreement," Bourla said at the 15th annual BioPharma & Healthcare Summit, USA-India Chamber of Commerce (USAIC)
"We need to get approval of this vaccine in India. We are in a good way to get approval. Then we have to have a sign an agreement that will allow us to send doses," Bourla said.
Bourla said that Pfizer will be able to produce 3 billion vaccines by the end of 2021, and 4 billion vaccines in 2022.
Bourla said Pfizer has specific plans to meet the demand of COVID-19 vaccines for lower and middle income countries (LMIC) including India.
As part of the plan, LMIC countries will receive at least two billion doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccines, and at least 1 billion of this will be this year alone.
Bourla said Pfizer recently concluded a deal with the US government, wherein US government purchases 500 million of COVID-19 doses at below the cost of production, and give to LMIC countries at free of cost.
"They're going to be 7 billions within two years.. beginning of next year.. the world will have a lot of vaccines available for all," Bourla said.
