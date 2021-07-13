Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Delhi records 45 COVID-19 cases, lowest single-day rise in over a year

July 13, 2021 / 07:20 AM IST

Coronavirus LIVE Updates | COVID-19 3rd wave might have set in on July 4, says Hyderabad scientist

A senior physicist, who was pro-vice chancellor of University of Hyderabad and has thoroughly analysed the COVID-19 pattern in India, said on Monday that the third wave appeared to have set in on July 4. Dr Vipin Srivastava, who has developed a method to observe the pattern of the number of cases and deaths for the past 463 days, said July 4 appears to be similar to what it was during the first week of February this year when the second wave was said to have set in. According to his analysis, whenever there is a crossover from an increasing trend to a decreasing trend in daily deaths or vice versa, the Daily Death Load (DDL) fluctuates ''wildly''.

"We had such wild fluctuations in DDL,starting at the end of the first week of February though the daily deaths were on the order of 100 or even less and we were rejoicing that the pandemic was over! But what was in store was so devastating. A similar behaviour is beginning to show since July 4," he told PTI.