July 13, 2021 / 07:20 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Delhi records 45 COVID-19 cases, lowest single-day rise in over a year

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: This constitutes an overall recovery rate of 97.22 per cent, which is showing a sustained increasing trend. The weekly positivity rate also remained below 5 per cent and is currently at 2.32 per cent.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India reported 37,154 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry on Monday. India's active caseload of COVID-19 cases is at 4,50,899. The active cases constitute 1.46 per cent of the total cases. The country also reported 724 deaths due to COVID-19 and with that, the cumulative fatalities in the country due to viral infection
reached 4,08,764. Out of the people infected since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,00,14,713 patients have already recovered from COVID-19 and 39,649 recovered in the last 24 hours. Further, the daily positivity rate is at 2.59 per cent, less than 3 per cent for 21 consecutive days. The testing capacity in the country has been substantially ramped up with 43.23 crore tests conducted so far. India commenced its COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 this year. Till date, 37,73,52,501 vaccine doses have been administered so far including 12,35,287 in the last 24 hours, under the nationwide vaccination drive.
    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | COVID-19 3rd wave might have set in on July 4, says Hyderabad scientist

    A senior physicist, who was pro-vice chancellor of University of Hyderabad and has thoroughly analysed the COVID-19 pattern in India, said on Monday that the third wave appeared to have set in on July 4. Dr Vipin Srivastava, who has developed a method to observe the pattern of the number of cases and deaths for the past 463 days, said July 4 appears to be similar to what it was during the first week of February this year when the second wave was said to have set in. According to his analysis, whenever there is a crossover from an increasing trend to a decreasing trend in daily deaths or vice versa, the Daily Death Load (DDL) fluctuates ''wildly''.

    "We had such wild fluctuations in DDL,starting at the end of the first week of February though the daily deaths were on the order of 100 or even less and we were rejoicing that the pandemic was over! But what was in store was so devastating. A similar behaviour is beginning to show since July 4," he told PTI. 

  • July 13, 2021 / 07:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Tamil Nadu reports 2,652 new infections, 36 fatalities

    Tamil Nadu has reported 36 deaths due to COVID-19 and 2,652 new cases, which include that of a returnee from Andhra Pradesh, the Health Department said on Monday. The deaths during the day pushed the toll to 33,454 and the overall caseload to 25,21,438 so far. Recoveries eclipsed new infections with 3,104 people getting recovered today aggregating to 24,56,165 leaving 31,819 active infections, a bulletin said. The highest daily infection was 36,184 on May 21. 

  • July 13, 2021 / 07:00 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Documents for Covaxin emergency use listing submitted to WHO; expect approval at earliest: Bharat Biotech

    Bharat Biotech on Monday said it has submitted all documents required for the emergency use listing (EUL) of its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin to the World Health Organization and expects a nod at the earliest. Last week, World Health Organization (WHO) chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan had said that the global health body is likely to take a decision on Bharat Biotech''s COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin in the emergency use listing within four to six weeks.

    "All documents required for Emergency Use Listing (EUL) of Covaxin have been submitted to WHO as of 9th July. The review process has now commenced with the expectation that we will receive EUL from WHO at the earliest," Bharat Biotech International Ltd Chairman and MD Krishna Ella said in a tweet posted by the company.

  • July 13, 2021 / 06:59 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread in at least across 192 countries and territories, infecting over 18.63 crore people.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

