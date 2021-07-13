Kanwar Yatra cancelled by Uttarakhand government in view of COVID-19 pandemic

The Kanwar Yatra had been cancelled in 2020 as well due to the first wave of COVID-19. (Representative image: Reuters)

The Uttarakhand government has cancelled Kanwar Yatra this year in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation. The decision was finalised at a meeting called by Chief Pushkar Singh Dhami with senior officials on July 13.

At the meeting, the threat posed by Delta Plus variant of coronavirus, along with the warning of third wave issued by experts was considered. "Giving top priority to the protection of human life, it was decided to postpone the upcoming Kanwar Yatra," a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office said.

The erstwhile Uttarakhand government headed by Tirath Singh Rawat had decided to cancel the pilgrimage this year, but Dhami, after assuming the chief ministerial post earlier this month, decided to reconsider the move.

Experts had recommended Dhami to suspend the Kanwar Yatra, as the event may have led to the increase in COVID-19 transmission rate in Uttarakhand.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) had written to Dhami earlier today, urging him to cancel the event in view of the warning of third COVID-19 wave issued by experts.

"Learning from our previous failure we should not allow devotees to enter the boundaries of our state and keep the state safe from third wave of Covid," stated the letter signed by IMA's Uttarakhand secretary Dr Ajay Khanna.

Notably, the Uttarakhand government had drawn flak earlier this year for allowing mass congregations for the Kumbh festival. The state was among the provinces hit severely by the second wave of pandemic in April-May.

While Uttarakhand has cancelled Kanwar Yatra, the pilgrimage will be held in a restricted manner in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh. The state government has allowed the yatra from July 25, but has urged only restricted number of devotees to join and strictly adhere to the COVID-19 protocol.