July 15, 2021 / 07:50 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: AkzoNobel India steps up COVID-19 relief initiatives, donates 55 oxygen concentrators

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: So far, India has administered over 38.50 crore doses, the Health Ministry said.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: New Covid-19 cases went up by over 7,000 on Wednesday with 38,792 more people testing positive in the last 24 hours, said the Union health ministry. The number stood at 31,443 the day before. The cumulative caseload has reached 3,09,46,074. The daily fatalities, that had shot up due to backlog of  data-wsc-lang="en_US" data-wsc-id="kr2zwjnvqrldplte8">Madhya Pradesh, saw a steep decline in the last 24 hours with 624 people succumbing to the disease. The death toll due to coronavirus in India now stands at 4,11,408. Further, 41,000 more people were discharged across the country between Tuesday and Wednesday, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,01,04,720. As a result, the active cases have come down to 4,29,946, dipping by 2,832. Health officials have said that a further surge in cases was being noted in some states, like, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh. Similarly, there are some states, where cases have come down but are still being witnessed in the form of plateau.
  • July 15, 2021 / 07:50 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Singapore sees most COVID-19 cases in 10 months after karaoke cluster

    Singapore reported its highest number of local coronavirus cases in 10 months on Wednesday, after the discovery of a cluster among hostesses and customers of KTV karaoke lounges. Of the 56 new community infections, 42 were linked to the KTV outbreak, the health ministry said. The ministry has been investigating infections among what it said were Vietnamese hostesses who frequented KTV lounges or clubs and has offered free COVID-19 testing to anyone potentially exposed.

    The first known case was a Vietnamese woman who sought medical help on Sunday, local media reported. Singapore has yet to reopen KTV lounges and clubs and authorities said the places where the virus spread were operating as food and beverage outlets. Singapore police said in a statement they had arrested 20 women late on Wednesday, among them South Koreans, Malaysians, Thai and Vietnamese, for alleged vice activities at KTV lounges

    Police also planned to step up checks and enforcement on such activities, the statement said. Health Minister Ong Ye Kung had earlier warned police would take action against violators. "Any outlets providing hostess services, dice games and all this very close contact, were never allowed," he told local media, according to CNA.

    "So for this to now happen has been troubling (and) disappointing." Ong said there was no plan to reverse recently loosened restrictions because of the cluster, citing progress in vaccinations. Among those infected was also a cruise passenger hospitalised on Wednesday. Nearly 3,000 passengers and crew were confined to their cruise cabins, awaiting for COVID-19 tests. Singapore has dealt swiftly with most of its coronavirus outbreaks and imposed targeted restrictions in May aimed at slowing the spread of the Delta variant.

  • July 15, 2021 / 07:40 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | MP records 11 new COVID-19 infections; active cases at 271

    Madhya Pradesh's COVID-19 caseload reached 7,91,594, after 11 persons tested positive for the infection on Wednesday. 

  • July 15, 2021 / 07:30 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | 90 new COVID-19 cases in UP, 2 more deaths

    Ninety more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, raising the infection count to 17,07,585, while the death toll climbed to 22,704 with two fresh fatalities. The latest two deaths were reported from Sultanpur and Meerut, a health bulletin said. Ninety fresh cases were reported in the state in the past 24 hours, while 134 persons were discharged after recovery, Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said. The number of recoveries in the state has reached 16,83,453, he said. 

  • July 15, 2021 / 07:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | AkzoNobel India steps up COVID-19 relief initiatives, donates 55 oxygen concentrators

    Leading paints maker AkzoNobel India, which owns brands such as Dulux, On Wednesday said it has donated 55 oxygen concentrators across five states as part of its COVID-19 relief initiatives. AkzoNobel India on Wednesday announced its latest 'People. Planet. Paint.' sustainability initiative, said a company statement.

    The project follows a two-pronged approach that addresses the health and well-being needs of community members across five states while also meeting the educational needs of more than 300 children impacted by school closures, it added. In addition to providing lifesaving hardware, AkzoNobel India's unique tele-medicine initiative known as 'Arogya Sakha' has benefitted 1.5 million painter community members and their families across India.

  • July 15, 2021 / 07:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Meghalaya reports 422 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

    Meghalaya on Wednesday reported 422 new COVID-19 cases, which took the tally in the state to 55,640, a health department official said. The state now has 3,925 active cases, Health Services Director Aman War said. The death toll rose to 921, as three more people- two from East Khasi Hills district and one from West Jaintia Hills - succumbed to the infection, he said.

    At least 458 people were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries in the northeastern state to 50,794, he said. The state has so far conducted over 7.53 lakh sample tests for COVID-19. Altogether, 8.38 lakh people were inoculated till Tuesday with 1.03 lakh of them having received both doses of the vaccine, War said.

  • July 15, 2021 / 07:02 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Active infections in Tamil Nadu fall to 30,600

    Tamil Nadu has reported 2,458 new COVID-19 cases, including those of three returnees from Jharkhand and Bihar, the Department of Health said on Wednesday. With this, the total cases to date are 25,26,401, said the department. The number of deaths is 33,557 with 55 people succumbing to the virus in the last 24 hours, a bulletin said here.

    Recoveries outnumbered new infections with 3,021 people recovering today, aggregating to 24,62,244 and leaving 30,600 active cases, according to the bulletin. As many as 31 districts reported new infections in double-digits while there were no fresh deaths in 11 districts. Chennai, the capital of the State, added 160 new infections aggregating 5,35,439 till date and the number of COVID-19 related fatalities is 8,272.

    Among the districts, Coimbatore reported the maximum of 270 cases while Ramanathapuram saw the least with 11. A total of 1,46,394 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 3,49,73,281 till date. Of the 55 deaths, 20 did not have any co-morbidities, the bulletin said.

  • July 15, 2021 / 07:01 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact. The COVID-19 outbreak has spread in at least across 192 countries and territories, infecting over 18.63 crore people. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day

