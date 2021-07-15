MARKET NEWS

China must co-operate better with COVID origin probe: WHO

AFP
July 15, 2021 / 06:36 PM IST

China must co-operate better in the probe into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, the first cases of which were seen in Wuhan in December 2019, the head of World Health Organization said on Thursday.

Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

"We hope there will be better co-operation to get to the bottom of what happened," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a regular press briefing in Geneva, calling in particular for access to raw data which so far has been inadequate.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
AFP
Tags: #China #coronavirus #Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus #WHO #World News
first published: Jul 15, 2021 06:36 pm

