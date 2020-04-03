Coronavirus lockdown | Opposition leaders taunt PM for candle light initiative

In a scathing verbal attack, Trinamool leader Mahua Moitra asked the Prime Minister to ‘get real’
Several Opposition leaders have rebuked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to light candles or torches at 9 pm on April 5 to fight the 'darkness of novel coronavirus'.
PM Modi urged all Indians to go to their balconies this weekend and light a lamp or candle to at 9 pm for nine minutes in a short video message on April 3.
To track all live updates from the coronavirus pandemic, click here…
Listened to the Pradhan Showman. Nothing about how to ease people’s pain, their burdens, their financial anxieties. No vision of the future or sharing the issues he is weighing in deciding about the post-lockdown. Just a feel-good moment curated by India’s Photo-Op PrimeMinister!
— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 3, 2020
Dear @narendramodi,
We will listen to you and light diyas on April 5. But, in return, please listen to us and to the wise counsel of epidemiologists and economists.
— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) April 3, 2020
Turn out lights & come on balconies?
GET REAL MR. MODI!
Give India fiscal pkg worth 8-10pc of GDP
Ensure immediate wages to construction & other labour during lockdown- laws exist permitting this
Stop gagging real press in name of curbing fake news— Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) April 3, 2020
Notably, this is the second such collective gesture that the PM has called for since the outbreak of the deadly novel coronavirus in India. The first one was scheduled on March 22 – the day the Janata Curfew was imposed. After the curfew ended, he had asked people to come to their balconies and ring a bell, clap, or clang utensil as a mark of their respect and support of healthcare workers who are on the frontline of fighting the disease.Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here…
Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!