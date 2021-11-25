MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Know how Global Investing can be spread beyond the US markets by joining an engaging webinar on November 30, 11:30 a.m.
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Commission set up by Maharashtra govt asks Param Bir Singh to appear or face execution of warrant

If he did not remain present, Singh would face execution of the bailable warrant issued against him earlier, said the Justice K U Chandiwal commission.

PTI
November 25, 2021 / 10:35 PM IST
File Image of Param Bir Singh

File Image of Param Bir Singh

A single-member commission, set up by the Maharashtra government to probe corruption allegations against former state home minister Anil Deshmukh, on Thursday directed IPS officer Param Bir Singh to appear before it. If he did not remain present, Singh would face execution of the bailable warrant issued against him earlier, said the Justice K U Chandiwal commission.

The former Mumbai police commissioner, declared absconding by a court, appeared before the Mumbai police's crime branch on Thursday to record statement in an extortion case registered against him. The judicial commission asked Singh's lawyer Anukul Seth when Singh would appear before it.

ALSO READ: Param Bir Singh lands in Mumbai, appears before crime branch

Advocate Seth said he would take instructions, but did not inform that Singh had arrived in Mumbai. Singh had in March this year levelled allegations of corruption and misuse of official position against Deshmukh after he was shunted from the post of the Mumbai police commissioner in the aftermath of Antilia bomb scare incident.

He accused Deshmukh of asking police officers to collect Rs 100 crore a month from restaurants and bars in Mumbai, a charge which the NCP leader denied. The inquiry commission looking into these allegations had directed Singh to appear to record his statement, but the IPS officer, who was virtually incommunicado since May, did not turn up.

Close

Related stories

The panel had also imposed costs on Singh for non-appearance and even proceeded to issue a bailable warrant of Rs 50,000. "The bailable warrant is still in force. Ensure the presence of Param Bir Singh before the commission or the police will be directed to execute the warrant," Justice Chandiwal said on Thursday.

"It will be a ridiculous situation if the bailable warrant issued against him is executed," Justice Chandiwal added. Seth will have to inform the panel on Friday when Singh would appear before it.
PTI
Tags: #Current Affairs #India #IPS #mumbai #Param Bir Singh
first published: Nov 25, 2021 10:35 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Expansion in NPS investment universe will help us generate better returns for subscribers: ICICI Pru Pension CEO

Simply Save | Expansion in NPS investment universe will help us generate better returns for subscribers: ICICI Pru Pension CEO

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.