Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Jan 27, 2020 06:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Close to 8 lakh Indians on extramarital dating app Gleeden: Report

For women, maximum Gleeden registrations were reported from Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata, respectively

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Around 8 lakh married individuals from India have signed up on Gleeden— a dating application geared towards married people looking to engage in extra-marital affairs.

As per a Gadgets Now report, the French online dating application has seen a growth rate of a whopping 567 percent, which reflects the increasing number of married persons looking to be romantically involved with people outside of wedlock.

The sudden surge reportedly follows a pattern of increased subscriptions to dating sites during the New Year. Traffic on Gleeden exploded in the first week of January, with subscriptions having increased by 300 percent in comparison to new registrations in the two weeks prior to that. These registrations were also 250 percent more than the registrations locked in the subsequent weeks of January 2020.

Close

A similar trend was observed in the previous year too, when the first week of January 2019 saw Gleeden subscriptions shooting by 295 percent as against the previous two weeks.

The report also noted that as of November 2019, the maximum number of male Gleeden users were registered from the metropolitan cities – Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, and Kolkata, along with other megacities such as Pune, New Delhi, Hyderabad, Gurugram, Noida, Bengaluru, to name a few.

For women, maximum Gleeden registrations were reported from Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata, respectively, with Bengaluru seeing the largest share for both sexes.

 

First Published on Jan 27, 2020 06:45 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.