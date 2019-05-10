App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 10, 2019 06:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Clear mandate for anti-BJP parties, PM candidate after oppn sits together: Chandrababu Naidu

The bitterness among people about the Modi government will help the anti-BJP parties come to power in the Lok Sabha elections, the Andhra Pradesh chief minister told PTI in an interview.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Predicting a "clear mandate" for anti-BJP parties, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu says all opposition leaders are better than Narendra Modi but a decision on who will be prime minister will be a consensus one taken after the groups sit together following the results.

The bitterness among people about the Modi government will help the anti-BJP parties come to power in the Lok Sabha elections, the Andhra Pradesh chief minister told PTI in an interview.

Discussing probable candidates for the prime minister's post, Naidu said, "Everybody is strong. All leaders in the opposition are very strong. They are better than Narendra Modi. But for the selection of the PM, we (opposition leaders) have to sit together and decide who is the best candidate... We will have to reach a consensus on this." Asked whether Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee will be a contender, he said, "That we have not discussed so far. We will sit together after the results of the elections are out and then will discuss this." Naidu ruled himself out of the prime ministerial race, saying he is very clear that he is a facilitator and a coordinator.

"Like me there are some other leaders who are coordinating," he said.

related news

In his view, Election 2019 will not throw up a fractured mandate.

"All the opposition parties will have a clear mandate. And the trend has been showing... The BJP has lost all the by-elections. There is bitterness among the people that will help the opposition parties," he said.

The TDP chief, however, did not want to predict the margin. "I do not want to say the numbers but it is very clear that the Narendra Modi government will exit on May 23," he said. Asked about the trend of the first five phase of elections, he said the mood was anti-BJP and pro-opposition throughout the country because people want a change from the non-performing Modi government. The BJP, Naidu said, has nothing to communicate and is trying to abuse, attack and victimise its rivals. The Congress and other opposition parties are working together, he asserted.

Naidu met Banerjee Thursday evening on future plans of the grand alliance, sources in the party said. He met Congress president on Wednesday.

Asked on plans for a meeting of opposition parties on May 21, two days before counting day, for a post-poll alliance, he said, "We are discussing with everybody. Even Rahul, Mamata ji, Sharad Pawar. Everybody is taking the lead. We will meet again at an appropriate time convenient to everybody and then decide the PM candidate." The meeting could be held even after the results on May 23. Naidu was critical of the prime minister for his remarks on the late Rajiv Gandhi. "You may differ with us on some policies but why personal attacks? Also, Rajiv Gandhi passed away 25 years ago. Why are you bringing him up now. Where's the dignity? As a PM, one should be magnanimous."

Asserting that he hadn't seen such low-level politics in India, Naidu accused the prime minister of "lopsided thinking". He alleged that Modi played games by extending Odisha help in the aftermath of Cyclone Fani. "Modi is an opportunist. During the elections in Odisha, he attacked (Chief Minister) Naveen Patnaik. Now, because of the natural calamity and because he thinks he is losing, he is announcing monetary help to win over Patnaik." Naidu also asked why such large numbers of central forces were deployed in West Bengal for the elections. He also found substance in Banerjee's allegations that the Election Commission (EC) was working at the behest of the BJP. "They are bringing all the central forces only to West Bengal. Is there any necessity for that? In Andhra Pradesh, there was only one or two home guards in each booth. That is how they conducted the elections there. So, the EC has to be impartial, they have to maintain their credibility," he said.

"By doing all these things, knowing or unknowingly... ultimately you will lose your credibility... it is quite obvious they (the EC) are working for the BJP," he alleged. Naidu, who was on a two-day visit to West Bengal to participate in a campaign rallies of the Trinamool Congress, also expressed high hopes about the performance of Banerjee's party. "The frequent visits of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah to West Bengal will hardly give them any result. Mamata ji stood strong against the atrocities of Modi regime and proved a challenge to these anti-constitutional forces. The BJP couldn't challenge Didi and her strength. That's the reason they are resorting to their never ending communal politics to divide the people of Bengal," Naidu said.
First Published on May 10, 2019 06:15 pm

tags #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #N Chandrababu Naidu #Politics

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Student Of The Year 2 (SOTY2) Exclusive: Tiger Shroff’s college is a ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Delhi heat drives Gautam Gambhir to use a lo ...

Brahmastra: Lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are back to the bay ...

MET Gala 2019: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas adopt 'Indian Canadian d ...

Student Of The Year 2 (SOTY 2) Movie Review: Tiger Shroff and Ananya P ...

Kabir Singh star Shahid Kapoor to disclose his wax statue at Madame Tu ...

Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap reunite for the Hindi version of Game ...

Happy Birthday Ira Khan: Dad Aamir Khan shares an adorable post but he ...

Shershaah: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani enjoy a bike ride on the ...

Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw Trailer Released in 10 Indian Languages

Mother's Day 2019: Amitabh Bachchan Pays Special Tribute to Mums in Mu ...

E-Buzz: Chhota Bheem On The Big Screen

DNA Test Ordered By Sri Lankan Court To Verify Death of Local Islamist ...

SC Seeks Centre's Reply on Plea to Regulate Netflix, Amazon Prime Vide ...

Jet Airways Shares Up 3% on Revival Hopes

Defamation Complaint Filed Against Manoj Tiwari for Calling Slapping I ...

Gunshot Fired Outside London Mosque During Ramadan Prayers, Police Say ...

In Betting Markets, Odds Favour Easy BJP Path to Government

Sill lovin’ it? McDonald’s has its task cut out after truce with V ...

Supreme Court gives time till August 15 to resolve Ayodhya row

Trump's tariff hike on $200 billion of Chinese goods takes effect

Is there an absolute ‘fair’ level of real interest rate? Why criti ...

Opinion: Why the madness for marks is terrible for our children

SBI mulls listing of SBI Card and SBI General Insurance in FY20

Citi's Buiter on Trump's tariff hike threat: 'Don’t think the US is ...

SIP flows likely to remain strong, focus on companies run by good mana ...

Buy HDFC Bank & sell IOC, M&M, says stock expert Rahul Mohindar

Lok Sabha polls: In Azamgarh, Akhilesh Yadav hopes to hand 'embarrassi ...

US-Iran military dispute easy to initiate, but difficult to control; c ...

Student of the Year 2 movie review: Tiger's acting or plot clichés ...

I was Captain of INS Viraat in 1987 when Rajiv, Sonia, Rahul went to L ...

Jet Airways crisis: Etihad Airways submits binding bid; State Bank of ...

With spectre of European Super League looming, Champions League season ...

Opium cultivation in Arunachal Pradesh: Tracing impact of tradition an ...

In the photographs of Hyderabad's Nizams, a documentation of sartorial ...

Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes feels Mark Zuckerberg can no longer f ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.