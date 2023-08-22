Chandrayaan-3 mission on schedule, smooth sailing continuing: ISRO

English
    Moneycontrol News
    August 22, 2023 / 01:12 PM IST
    The Chandrayaan-3 mission is on schedule, the ISRO said on Tuesday, a day before the scheduled touch-down of its lander on the surface of the Moon.

    The space agency said the Mission Operations Complex (MOX), located at the ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) here, is buzzing with energy and excitement.

    "The mission is on schedule. Systems are undergoing regular checks. Smooth sailing is continuing," ISRO said in an update this afternoon on India's third mission to the Moon.

    It also said the live telecast of the landing operations at MOX/ISTRAC begins at 5.20 pm on Wednesday, ahead of the scheduled touch-down of the lander with a rover in its belly near the south polar region around 6.04 pm.

    (With PTI inputs)

    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Aug 22, 2023 01:12 pm

