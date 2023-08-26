Chandrayaan-3: India to celebrate August 23 as National Space Day, says PM Modi

PM Modi lands in Bengaluru. (Image: ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that August 23 will be celebrated as 'National Space Day' in honour of the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission. Addressing a gathering of dedicated ISRO scientists in Bengaluru, PM Modi credited them with not only achieving remarkable feats but also inspiring an entire generation and leaving an indelible mark on young minds.

Praising the exceptional scientists behind India's triumphant lunar endeavors, PM Modi acclaimed, "You have taken 'Make in India' all the way to the moon."

As part of the celebrations, the Prime Minister unveiled symbolic names for the significant points of India's lunar journey. The location where the Vikram lander touched down will be officially recognized as 'Shivshakti', commemorating the triumph of Chandrayaan-3's landing. During his address at the ISRO Telemetry Tracking & Command Network Mission Control Complex in Bengaluru, PM Modi shared this news.

Furthermore, he revealed that the site of the Chandrayaan-2 where it left its footprints will now be known as the 'Tiranga point'. The Prime Minister acknowledged the historic moment when Chandrayaan-2 left its mark on the lunar surface back in 2019. He attributed a significant part of India's lunar journey's success to the women scientists of ISRO.

PM Modi's Visit to Bengaluru, ISRO Headquarters

To personally extend his congratulations on the successful Chandrayaan-3 lander touchdown, PM Modi embarked on a swift visit to Bengaluru. This visit followed his return from diplomatic engagements in Greece and South Africa. The reception at the ISRO headquarters was warm and enthusiastic as he arrived on a Saturday morning.

During his visit, PM Modi engaged with the team of dedicated scientists from the Indian Space Research Organisation, who played pivotal roles in the mission's success. Notably, PM Modi virtually witnessed the historic moment of the Vikram lander's lunar landing from South Africa, where he was participating in the 15th BRICS Summit. ISRO Chairman S. Somanath personally welcomed and celebrated the Prime Minister's presence, culminating in a warm embrace that mirrored the jubilation of the successful lunar mission.

In the spirit of camaraderie and accomplishment, PM Modi posed for a group photograph alongside the team of scientists responsible for the triumphant project. Later, he was briefed by S. Somanath on ISRO's 40-day journey to the lunar South Pole.

This celebration of India's space achievements underscores the nation's determination to explore new frontiers and to inspire future generations to reach for the stars.

(With inputs from PTI)