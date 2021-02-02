MARKET NEWS

CBSE Date Sheet 2021: Class 10, 12 board exams detailed schedule announced

In December 2020, the government had announced that CBSE board exams for Class 10 and Class 12 will be held between May 4 and June 10, 2021.

Moneycontrol News
February 02, 2021 / 06:13 PM IST
Representative image

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on February 2 releases the date sheet for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10, 12 board exams.

For CBSE Class 10, the board exams will begin on May 4, 2021, with language papers like Odia, Kannada and Lepcha. The exams will end on June 7 with the computer applications paper.

For Class 10, the English paper will be held on May 6, Hindi on May 10 and Science on May 15. Students will write their Mathematics paper on May 21, while the Social Science paper is scheduled for May 27.

"I hope you students are prepared well for your upcoming board exams. You have adequate time between each subject so that there is no stress," said the minister addressing students.

CBSE Class 12 board exams will also begin on May 4 with English Core/Elective.

Here, the Physics paper is scheduled for May 13, Accountancy for May 17, Chemistry for May 18, Political Science for May 19 and Hindi (Core/Elective) for May 31. The Mathematics paper is scheduled for June 1 and History is on June 10.

In December 2020, the government had announced that CBSE board exams for Class 10 and Class 12 will be held between May 4 and June 10, 2021.

Every year, close to 1.5 million students write the CBSE Class 12 board examinations and 1.8 million students appear for the CBSE Class 10 board examinations.

There will be two shifts for the examinations for CBSE Class 12, while CBSE Class 10 board exam will be conducted in one shift.

The CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 will be held between 10.30 am to 1.30 pm on the given days. The question papers will be distributed at 10.15 am.

The CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 will be held between 10.30 am to 1.30 pm in the first shift and 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm in the second shift. Question papers will be distributed 15 minutes prior to the exam time.

The CBSE and the Education Ministry under Nishank had sought feedback from students, schools and teachers on conducting the board examinations in 2021 amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

In 2020, the CBSE was among the education boards that had cancelled examinations for the remaining Class 12 papers in the wake of the pandemic. The exams were postponed in March once the lockdown was announced to contain the coronavirus.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #CBSE #CBSE Board Exam #CBSE class 10 board exam #CBSE class 12 board exam #Current Affairs #education #HR #India
first published: Feb 2, 2021 05:21 pm

