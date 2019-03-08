Cabinet approves flood management programme

The Cabinet on Thursday approved the Flood Management and Border Areas Programme (FMBAP) for the entire country, and river management activities and works related to border areas for the 2017-18 to 2019-20 years.

A total outlay of Rs 3,342 crore has been earmarked for the scheme that will be implemented throughout the country for effective flood management, erosion control and anti-sea erosion, a statement said.

It will benefit towns, villages and industrial establishments, strengthen communication links and infrastructure for flood management, and control erosion in the country, the statement added.

The catchment area treatment works will help in reduction of sediment load into rivers.

The funding pattern for the flood management component for works in general category states will continue to be 50 per cent by the Centre and 50 per cent by the state.

For projects of North Eastern states, Sikkim, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, the Centre will bear 70 per cent of the cost.

"The works under the scheme will protect valuable land from erosion and flooding and help in maintaining peace along the border.

"The scheme aims at completion of the on-going projects already approved under FMP (flood management programme)," the statement said.

Further, the scheme also caters to hydro-meteorological observations and flood forecasting on common rivers with India's neighbouring countries.

It also includes survey and investigations, preparation of a detailed project report for water resource projects on the common rivers. These will benefit the Pancheshwar Multipurpose Project and the Sapta Kosi-Sun Kosi Projects in Nepal.

In another decision, the Cabinet also approved the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and UK on a cancer research initiative. The MoU was signed on November 14 2018.