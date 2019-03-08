App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 08, 2019 12:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cabinet approves flood management programme

A total outlay of Rs 3,342 crore has been earmarked for the scheme that will be implemented throughout the country for effective flood management, erosion control and anti-sea erosion, a statement said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Cabinet on Thursday approved the Flood Management and Border Areas Programme (FMBAP) for the entire country, and river management activities and works related to border areas for the 2017-18 to 2019-20 years.

A total outlay of Rs 3,342 crore has been earmarked for the scheme that will be implemented throughout the country for effective flood management, erosion control and anti-sea erosion, a statement said.

It will benefit towns, villages and industrial establishments, strengthen communication links and infrastructure for flood management, and control erosion in the country, the statement added.

The catchment area treatment works will help in reduction of sediment load into rivers.

related news

The funding pattern for the flood management component for works in general category states will continue to be 50 per cent by the Centre and 50 per cent by the state.

For projects of North Eastern states, Sikkim, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, the Centre will bear 70 per cent of the cost.

"The works under the scheme will protect valuable land from erosion and flooding and help in maintaining peace along the border.

"The scheme aims at completion of the on-going projects already approved under FMP (flood management programme)," the statement said.

Further, the scheme also caters to hydro-meteorological observations and flood forecasting on common rivers with India's neighbouring countries.

It also includes survey and investigations, preparation of a detailed project report for water resource projects on the common rivers. These will benefit the Pancheshwar Multipurpose Project and the Sapta Kosi-Sun Kosi Projects in Nepal.

In another decision, the Cabinet also approved the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and UK on a cancer research initiative. The MoU was signed on November 14 2018.
First Published on Mar 7, 2019 10:46 pm

tags #Cabinet #Current Affairs #flood #India

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota' Trailer: Vasan Bala's Film Promises to Take O ...

International Women's Day 2019: Truecaller Launches Campaign to Raise ...

Coulter-Nile to Miss the Remainder of ODI Series Against India

2019 BMW Motorrad GS Experience Announced for India

Instagram Will Soon Add User-Filter Options, Improved Media Picker

Kim Kardashian Steps Out in Leopard Catsuit, Fashionistas Point Simila ...

Preity Zinta Becomes First Bollywood Actor to Release Her Own GIFs

MiG-21 Fighter Jet Crashes in Rajasthan's Bikaner, Pilot Ejects Safely

Sara Ali Khan on stepmother Kareena Kapoor: Anyone Who Makes My Fathe ...

The gender gap: What needs to be done by women for women

Women's Day 2019: Here's all you need to know about Sukanya Samriddhi ...

One small step for a woman, one giant leap for womankind in planned sp ...

Airlines promise many goodies on Women's Day

Women's Day 2019: There are only 23 women fund managers out of total 2 ...

CNBCTV18 Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty trade marginally lower amid slowdo ...

Believe opportunities are emerging within mid & smallcap space, says K ...

Market is on confident wicket now than it was in December, says Tata I ...

These five investment ideas by Centrum Broking can give you 12-52% ret ...

Mamata Banerjee sticks to tradition, launches Lok Sabha election campa ...

Balakot villagers say religious school that India says it bombed looks ...

Badla movie review: Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan team up for a m ...

By starting to act against Hafiz Saeed's JuD, Pakistan has a chance to ...

Enforcement Directorate investigates Philip Morris, Godfrey Phillips f ...

All England Championships, Saina Nehwal vs Tai Tzu Ying, LIVE Score, Q ...

Hindu Kush Himalayas witness growth in hydropower projects, despite cl ...

The 'pseudo'-feminism problem: Why people are compelled to brand other ...

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review: The budget phone to beat in 2019

Badla movie review: Amitabh Bachchan's film will entice you only if yo ...

India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 3rd ODI in Ranchi: Usman Khawa ...

International Women’s Day 2019: Vidya Balan’s post is inspired by ...

MS Dhoni plans something special, gets team India to wear camouflage c ...

International Women's Day 2019: Farhan Akhtar, Richa Chadha star along ...

Brahmastra: Ayan Mukerji shares glimpses of the 'rejected but not forg ...

Women’s Day 2019: Sonali Bendre thanks her pillars of strength in th ...

International Women’s Day 2019: Here are some Indian sportswomen who ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.